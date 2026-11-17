Sean McVay reached the pinnacle of NFL coaching at the age of 36. He became the youngest head coach in league history to win a Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. But the glory did not last long. One season later, the Rams finished 5-12, and McVay started questioning whether he wanted to continue.

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Speaking of McVay, former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi reported on X, “Sean McVay won a Super Bowl in 2022, the youngest head coach in NFL history to do it. A year later, after a 5-12 season, he was ready to quit football. Six years of nonstop pushing and carrying too much himself had left him completely depleted, and he said so publicly.”

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“Chris Petersen, a retired college football coach, watched that press conference and saw himself. He picked up the phone to say he understood. McVay says that call, and the ones that followed, saved his career. What he took from it: ‘You can impress people with your strengths. But you connect with them through your weaknesses.'”

McVay’s success was getting so exhausting that it nearly pushed such a bright mind away from the game. Right then, in 2023, former Boise State and Washington HC Chris Petersen helped him reconsider his future. Petersen had gone through the same pressure and exhaustion. He reached out to McVay right when the younger coach needed someone who understood what he was experiencing.

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“Oh my stars, I know this guy,” Petersen said to himself, according to The Athletic. “I know this story.”

McVay started facing difficulties after the Rams’ disappointing 2022 season. They struggled with injuries and inconsistent performances, finishing at 5-12, and completely out of the playoff picture. The pressure of maintaining championship standards, along with years of relentless work, had become burdensome. He even thought of backing away from coaching and considering broadcasting opportunities.

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“You’re in the middle of a storm. It’s real gray; things are cloudy,” McVay said, according to The Athletic. “He saw that press conference. I was crying out for help; I just didn’t realize I was.”

But Petersen’s phone call turned the whole situation around. After watching McVay acknowledge his uncertainty about continuing, the retired coach offered him advice and understanding.

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“I was in my office at home,” McVay said. “I’ve been a fan of his, and he was like, ‘You probably don’t know who I am,’ which shows you his humility. I’m like, ‘Yeah, right.’ I’ve been watching him for a long time; I knew exactly who he was.”

Their conversation turned into a series of calls, which gave McVay a chance to discuss the pressures he had been carrying.

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The biggest lesson for the youngest coach was the importance of vulnerability. Instead of having to prove his strength and have every answer, he began to value opening up about his struggles. Petersen helped him understand that connecting with people was more important than showing professional achievements.

McVay then decided to return for the 2023 season, and the Rams responded with a remarkable turnaround. Even after entering the season with modest expectations, the Rams finished with 10-7 and secured a playoff spot. They even pushed the Detroit Lions to the final moments of their Wild Card matchup before suffering a narrow 24-23 defeat.

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For McVay, that experience was about rediscovering his passion for coaching without letting the profession take over his entire life. Petersen’s lessons showed that even successful leaders need someone to lean on. And sometimes, one unexpected phone call can make all the difference.