“How Uncomfortable He Gets”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Reveals One Thing the Rams QB Can’t Handle

Kelly Stafford’s latest Instagram story gave fans a rare, relatable glimpse of the man behind the helmet. Sharing a clip from Los Angeles Rams training camp, she called out one thing that gets to her husband, Matthew Stafford, and it has nothing to do with blitzes or big hits.

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‘I love how uncomfortable he gets with attention,” Kelly captioned her Instagram story.

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Imago Credit: Kelly Stafford/@kbstafford89 via Instagram

In a clip from training camp, Kelly Stafford captured Matthew running along the sideline as the crowd cheered for him. He seemed bashful as the crowd chanted, turning around to give a small wave before quickly resuming the run. Kelly also joked that Matthew “wishes so bad he had his helmet to hide.”

It’s funny for a guy who’s spent over a decade in the NFL spotlight and still hasn’t gotten used to it.

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As for the camp itself, the Rams kicked things off on July 26 and will be at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Stafford sounded genuinely happy to be back with his teammates.

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“It was a blast to be out here today,” he said, via the Associated Press. “I’m surrounded by so many great players, and I don’t take that for granted, both on our side of the football and on the defensive side. It’s a blessing to come out here every single day and compete against these guys and play with the guys on the offensive side. Just an exciting time.”

On the field, he looked sharp, connecting with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on a handful of tight, accurate throws that had the Loyola Marymount crowd buzzing. He’s also looking forward to facing tougher competition daily in practice, going up against pass rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Trent McDuffie.

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Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva noted that Stafford sat out Tuesday’s jog-through but returned for Wednesday’s practice, following Sean McVay’s plan to give him the first and third days off in every four days.

It’s easy to see why the Rams are being talked about so much this year. Stafford enters this season after recording one of his best last year, throwing for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns in the regular season. He carried the team to the NFC title game before falling just short against Seattle, mostly because the defense couldn’t close things out.

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This offseason, the Rams went all in on fixing that, bringing in McDuffie and Jaylen Watson from Kansas City and later trading for Garrett.

McVay insists he won’t judge the season purely by a Super Bowl run. But with this roster, expectations are hard to ignore.