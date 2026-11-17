Despite Kelly Stafford’s recent criticism of the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife shared why she still enjoys watching football after sitting in the end zone for the first time.

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During the Rams’ 34-6 Week 10 win on the road against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, Matthew Stafford completed 18 of his 26 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the absence of injured wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson. It was the Rams’ fourth consecutive win.

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Kelly uploaded photos and videos of the family’s trip to Instagram and captioned the post:

“First time ever sitting in the end zone at a football game. And I felt like a kid at his/her first football game. Listen, I complain about some things that could use some work, but there is truly no better sport to watch. Old Man Higbee catching a career milestone touchdown and doing his old man dance right in front of us was something we will all remember. So damn fun. And yes, the rest of the trip was fun too, evidenced in the photos and videos above ❤️”

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The post came after Kelly Stafford questioned on her Instagram Story on November 3 why the Rams have just 10 days off in their Week 11 bye, instead of 14, ahead of their game against Green Bay on November 25.

“Because damn, after 18 years around this league, even I need a week off during the season…and I have never played a single snap,” She said.

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She added: “I’m tired just watching from the stands. Can’t imagine how the guys feel. Anyway, feel free to leave that explanation right here…”

According to Sports Illustrated and Sharp Analytics, Los Angeles plays 5 games with less rest than their opponents in 2026 and also traveled to Australia, plays on Christmas Day, and has 7 prime-time games.

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However, on November 6, former ESPN anchor Linda Cohn gave Kelly advice on her podcast to “know the room.” She said: “Kelly, that’s the part where you lost me. If you want to have a conversation about player recovery, we can have it. Ten days between games is less than 14. Their bodies need recovery time.”

Kelly has always been outspoken about her views on the league. On October 29, Kelly encouraged the NFL to switch to natural grass, saying:

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“GET RID OF TURF. PLEASE. Will it fix everything? No. Will it eliminate injuries? Absolutely not. But my goodness, wouldn’t it be a step in the right direction?”

Matthew Stafford also said in September 2025: “I wanna play on grass every chance I get.”

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That preference for grass makes sense, but back at State Farm Stadium, the Stafford family quickly put any frustrations aside to enjoy a special end-zone view and watched “Old Man Higbee” deliver a milestone moment.

Kelly was seated in the end zone and was able to watch Tyler Higbee catch a five-yard touchdown with 1:06 remaining in the first half. The catch was Higbee’s 29th career touchdown reception and meant he broke a tie with Bob Boyd to take sole possession of 10th place in Rams franchise history for career receiving touchdowns. He made three catches for 17 yards.

Higbee, who is now in his 11th season, is the longest-tenured player in the Los Angeles squad after signing a two-year contract extension in March 2026. When Higbee signed his new deal, Stafford said:

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“He’s the ultimate team player. I’ve loved every minute I’ve had playing football with Higs… He has great celebrations himself.”

Kelly uploaded a carousel on Instagram showing her family picture on the pitch after the Rams’ fourth consecutive win. In the first picture, Matthew Stafford was wearing his white No.9 away jersey while Kelly stood beside their 4 daughters, Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler, who wore matching pink and navy striped outfits with their dad’s number 9 written on their backs and LA hats.

Kelly has also adjusted her own schedule during Matthew’s 18th season in the NFL. She took a break from her podcast The Morning After in late 2025 to spend time with her family.

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In September 2026, she told PEOPLE: “Our life has a lot of football in it. I wouldn’t say it revolves around it. Our life revolves around our children”

Matthew Stafford and the Rams will now head into their short 10-day Week 11 bye ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, November 25.