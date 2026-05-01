“I Could See That Happening”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Believes He Will Play for Many Years Amid Ty Simpson’s Rams Arrival

Matthew Stafford’s future with the Rams has started to draw some significant attention, especially after the team spent a first-round pick on Ty Simpson. Still, Kelly Stafford seems unfazed by the conversation. In a recent Instagram Q&A session with the fans, she casually brushed off any talk of a quarterback change, making it clear it’s not even on the radar at the moment. With Stafford coming off an MVP-caliber season, she believes he still has plenty left to give.

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Someone asked if Matthew Stafford could keep playing for five more years, and Kelly Stafford had a pretty telling response.

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“Up to these 4 ladies… but I could see that happening 🤣,” Kelly Stafford, Matthew Stafford’s wife, posted on Instagram.

From her point of view, Stafford is nowhere near done yet. It lines up with what was witnessed on the field this past season. Stafford did not just perform well; he was at the top of the league. He ended the regular season with 4,707 yards passing and set a franchise record with 46 touchdown passes, leading the NFL in both categories for the first time in his career.

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Imago Credit: Instagram

Not to forget, he earned his third Pro Bowl selection, and then, on February 5, 2026, he was named the 2026 Most Valuable Player at the 15th NFL Honors. During his speech, he made it clear he is not going anywhere. He even looked ahead to next season, saying he could not wait to be back out there playing and competing again.

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Rams head coach Sean McVay has backed that belief, saying this is “Stafford’s team for as long as he wants it.”

That says a lot about how the organization views him, even after using a first-round pick on Ty Simpson. Before Simpson arrived, the expectation was already that Stafford would keep playing to make the most of this current window. Adding a young quarterback does not really change that.

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Donovan McNabb Stands by Matthew Stafford after Rams draft Ty Simpson

Echoing Kelly Stafford, Donovan McNabb doesn’t see the Ty Simpson pick altering Matthew Stafford’s role in any way. Speaking on The Kay Adams Show, McNabb made it clear that Stafford’s role as the starter is not under threat. He pointed to Stafford’s professionalism and experience, saying Simpson is not expected to step in right away.

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“And so I think with Ty, Ty just has to understand it’s almost like going into Alabama.” McNabb said, “He was never slated to be a freshman. He had to sit and learn. A lot of guys transferred out and then gave him that opportunity to step in. So, you know, it’s not going to be the first year he’s stepping in that Matthew Stafford is healthy. And to be honest with you, expect probably the next month, I would say, for Matthew to get an extension in his contract because Sean knows he wants and needs Matthew Stafford to be a starting quarterback, at least for the next two years.”

That lines up with recent reports hinting that the Rams are working toward a new deal for their veteran quarterback. It shows the team is still fully committed to him in the present. As for Simpson, on the other hand, the rookie taken 13th overall in the first round, his time will come, but not just yet.

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He still has to compete for the backup role with Stetson Bennett. His 2025 season at Alabama was impressive, though, with 3,567 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and only five interceptions while completing 64.5 percent of his passes. The talent is clearly there. The Rams see him as a future piece, but for now, Stafford remains firmly in charge.