“I Did Not Want to Live”: Puka Nacua’s Ex Blasts Ryan Clark and Co-Hosts Over ‘Vile’ Pregnancy Remarks

Behind every headline is a deeply personal story. After Ryan Clark and co-hosts Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor discussed sensitive details about Hallie Aiono’s past pregnancy with Puka Nacua on The Pivot Podcast, it seemingly took a toll on her mental health. However, it did not deter her from firing back. A year after that incident, Aiono is sharing her side of the story while calling out Clark & Co.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A year ago, three retired, old NFL guys decided to talk about me on their podcast,” said Aiono in a TikTok video. “They talked about me in a very disgusting and vile way. They painted me as this sl*t, this wh*re. They made jokes about how I didn’t know who the father was, how dumb I was, and how I had one job. They talked so confidently about me, as if they knew me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And a year later I am still healing from it. What they didn’t know and what the world didn’t know was behind the headlines. I wasn’t receiving the financial, emotional, physical support that I needed. I was blocked by the father of my child. I was focused on protecting myself and my son and figuring out how we were going to be okay. And then I opened my phone at 3 AM to see this podcast, and I will never forget that moment. To be honest, I am surprised that I am even here. I did not want to live anymore.”

The incident took off when Hallie Aiono filed a paternity petition on June 16, 2025, in Los Angeles County against Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. Aiono, who was reportedly six months pregnant at the time, filed the lawsuit to establish rights for her unborn child legally, including a paternity confirmation to declare Nacua as the biological father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Aiono requested that the child reside with her primarily, while offering Nacua visitation rights. But for the joint legal custody, she asked that both parents share decision-making rights for the child’s education, health, and general welfare. And lastly, the suit also sought to mandate that Nacua pay for pregnancy-related medical costs, birth expenses, and her accumulated legal fees.

Meanwhile, Ryan Clark also indirectly accused her, adding, “You know why she’s even dumber?… [She] had one job. If you were in it for the money, you had one job. You couldn’t wait… I pray that it’s not [Puka’s] baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Channing Crowder claimed Nacua got out of a “spider’s web” and accused Aiono of trying to “scam” him. These comments seemingly affected Hallie Aiono. However, Aiono also revealed that the intention behind pushing for the lawsuit was that Nacua had entirely cut off communication with her.

Currently, as things stand, they are co-parenting their son, Kingston, who was born in October 2025.