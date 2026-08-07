“I Don’t Think He’s Coming Back”: Aaron Donald Won’t Come out of Retirement for Rams Despite Working Out, Says NFL Analyst

Aaron Donald working out at the Los Angeles Rams camp on August 5 fueled fresh speculation about his possible NFL comeback. Some fans believed that it was his way of laying the groundwork for a return. But not everyone seemed convinced.

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“I don’t think he’s coming back,” Nick Wright said on First Things First. “I think if he did come back, he would be good. He was first-team All-Pro his final year, and it was also the third worst year of his career. And the year before his last year was the only year he dealt with injury. Year two through eight, he put up a resume of if that was the entirety of his career, he might be the best player ever at his position.”

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Donald’s performance indeed dwindled toward the end of his career. In the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he hauled in fewer than 10 sacks—something he’d done only once before in his NFL career. Donald improved only slightly in the 2023 season, his final year with the Rams. The gap between this phase and his stint before the injury is stark.

Wright also pointed out that Aaron Donald retired shortly after a Super Bowl victory. The Rams still had talent like Matthew Stafford under center. And the lineup could’ve led them to success. But Donald voluntarily hung up his cleats.

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“I say this with no firsthand knowledge, but I imagine there is a massive difference between staying in amazing physical shape and being ready to play NFL football games,” Wright continued. “If he comes back, I think it is, almost objectively speaking, a zero downside proposition for him. He’s not gonna be a diva. He’s not gonna be a pain in the a–. And if he’s not the old Aaron Donald, he’s still better than whomever was going to be in his rotating spot. I just don’t think he’s gonna come back.”

Does Aaron Donald need to come back? No. Do the Rams need him to come back? Also no. The Rams now have talents like Myles Garrett and Byron Young, along with star corners in Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie. Donald will not have to do the heavy lifting in this defense, as he did before. His presence will definitely help the Rams a lot, but they are already one of the best defenses in the league without him.

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However, this is Aaron Donald we are talking about. There is a reason why fans of NFC West teams are closely watching this storyline unfold. Donald may not be what he used to be before (he is 35 and hasn’t played an NFL game in the past two years). But there is hope.

“If the Rams could get close to the best version of Donald for even 20-30 snaps a game, he’d be a difference maker,” Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab wrote.

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In the end, it certainly seems like Donald will only make a move if it happens entirely on his own terms. Only time can tell.