“I Felt Broken”: Kelly Stafford Reveals Moment That Nearly Broke Her Marriage to Matthew Stafford But Later Made It Stronger

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has built a reputation for candidly pulling back the curtain on their relationship, good and bad. This time, though, Kelly Stafford has opened up about a moment that pushed their marriage to its breaking point, one that could have ended things entirely. Instead, it became the turning point that made their bond unshakeable.

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“Yes. And it was- well, I felt broken,” Kelly Stafford said on The Cutting Edge. “It was when I got diagnosed with my brain tumor, and turns out, but turns out such a blessing. It made us pause. We were running through, just kind of through the days. We had three kids under two. Life was very hectic and stressful and literally just trying to keep kids alive.”

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She said this in response to podcast host Dr. Garth Fisher’s question: “Was there one moment possibly in your marriage, during Matthew Stafford’s career, where you almost just got broken but ended up making everything stronger?”

Back in 2019, life threw Kelly Stafford a curveball nobody saw coming. While spending time with her daughter, Hunter, she started having intense spells of vertigo, the kind that make you feel like the world’s spinning out from under you. Something felt off, so she went in for an MRI, and that’s when doctors found it: a tumor, medically called an acoustic neuroma, sitting on her cranial nerves.

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The only real option was surgery, and understandably, Kelly wasn’t exactly at peace with that. She had admitted the whole thing left her “completely terrified” going in. The procedure itself ended up being far more intense than expected, stretching from an estimated six hours into a 12-hour operation, per reports.

Recovery wasn’t easy either.

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Kelly had to relearn something as basic as walking, and she came out of it with partial hearing loss in one ear.

That October, Kelly opened up about the whole ordeal in an essay for ESPN, giving fans an honest look at how tough the journey really was.

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“It has gotten a lot better lately, but I still have some bad days,” Kelly Stafford wrote in her essay, published by ESPN in October 2019.

Looking back now, though, Kelly sees that terrifying chapter differently. She said it forced her and Matthew to hit pause and refocus on what actually mattered.

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“God gave me that brain tumor, I really think just to slow me down and to make us both pause and make us realize what’s important and our marriage comes first,” Kelly added. “And I think we had forgotten that just with all the chaos.”

The couple’s story goes back to their college days at the University of Georgia, and they tied the knot in 2015. Today, they’re raising four daughters together, twins Sawyer and Chandler, along with Hunter and Tyler.

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Sometimes it takes the scariest moments to remind two people why they chose each other.