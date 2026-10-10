“I Have No Idea”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Gets Annoyed After Struggling to Answer a Fourth-Grade Question

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford just put their 4th-grade knowledge to the test, and it didn’t turn out well for Kelly. She clearly struggled to answer the trivia from first to fifth grade, which she had no idea about.

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“Here’s a fourth-grade English question,” Guest from NF Elementary Mary Crippen asked the couple. “Which type of figurative language is used in this sentence? The stadium roared with excitement after Matthew threw the winning touchdown.”

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“I have no idea how to spell this,” Kelly Stafford replied to it on QB1 on 1 podcast.

Matthew knew that the answer was “Personification,” but Kelly Stafford was still struggling and later wrote “hyperbole” on paper. She even posted a short clip of this moment on her Instagram story and wrote: “So, annoyed, but I had zero shot… was horrible at English.”

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Before this, Kelly Stafford had difficulty with 3rd-grade-level maths questions too.

On October 24, 2025, on the QB1 on 1 podcast, Crippen asked, “Matthew, I did some digging on Google, and it told me that you weigh approximately 214 lbs. Now, if you weighed 214 lbs on Earth, approximately how much would you weigh on the moon? Would it be more or less?”

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Now, both of them started figuring out the answer. One side, Matthew, knew there was a number behind it; the other side, Kelly, was like, “There’s a math?”

Finally, Matthew guessed, “Way less 53 lb,” while Kelly said, “less,” and eventually he got it close, as the correct answer was “35.7 lbs.”

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It was just for fun, but Kelly Stafford clearly didn’t have an idea that there was math associated with it.

Both of them have these kinds of fun moments together. On the September 18, 2025 episode of her podcast The Morning After, Kelly joked with Matthew about not wearing his wedding ring during games.

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“Why haven’t you?” Kelly Stafford said. “I’m kidding, I’m totally kidding. I’m putting you on the spot. I respect the fact that you don’t have to.”

Kelly spoke about their early relationship on the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast on June 11, 2024. She said things were not easy between them because she wanted a serious relationship, while Matthew preferred casual dating.

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Their relationship was on and off, and Kelly decided to date Matthew’s backup quarterback to make him jealous. Since the other quarterback lived in the same dorm as Matthew, he noticed Kelly visiting him. Matthew eventually confronted her about it.

“He would see my car there. And so at one point, he waited, and followed me out and got in my car and wouldn’t get out,” Kelly Stafford said. “I was like, ‘Get out of my car,’ and he’s like, ‘He’s not right for you.’ And I’m like, ‘You can’t tell me that.”

Despite their difficult start, Kelly and Matthew eventually worked things out and built a life together. They got married in 2015 and now have four daughters: Chandler, Sawyer, Hunter, and Tyler.

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Throughout Matthew Stafford’s career, Kelly Stafford stood like a rock behind him. And now that he entered his 18th NFL season, she is treating every season as his last.

“Every season now I will say I’m treating it like the last,” Kelly said in September to PEOPLE magazine. “It’s been 18 years now. It’s been a wild, wild ride.”

Stafford has not announced any retirement plans, but Kelly is preparing for the possibility. On top of it, his girls remain his motivation to keep playing.

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“They’re the ones that are like, ‘Daddy, you can’t not play. What do you mean? You have to play,’” Kelly Stafford added.

Right now, Matthew Stafford is focused on helping the Rams improve from their 2-2 record as they prepare to go up against the Bills on Monday, October 12.