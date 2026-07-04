“I Loved Him, But I Was Also Unhappy”: Kelly Stafford Reveals Truth About Rediscovering Herself as Matthew Stafford’s Wife

Behind every public love story is a private journey only a few people get to see. Kelly Stafford married Matthew Stafford after nearly seven years of dating in 2015. For years, Kelly stood beside the Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew through career highs, team changes, and life’s biggest milestones. Yet amid the celebrations and responsibilities, she found herself losing her identity. And recently, Kelly revealed how she separated herself from being only Matthew’s wife.

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“Your kind of image is known as I was Matthew Stafford’s girlfriend. And then I was Matthew Stafford’s fiancée, Matthew Stafford’s wife, and you tend to lose who you are, or I did,” said Kelly on The Cutting Edge Podcast. “And so for me, I would remind myself to just stay true to the values. I have a reminder that I can chase after my own goals too; it doesn’t just have to be about his. Because again, that was I didn’t really come to it until I moved to LA, so 12 years into it.

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“And looking back at Detroit, I would say I was happy because I loved him, but I was also unhappy because I didn’t really know where I fit in or who I was. And the move to LA really helped me kind of realize I can be what I want to be, too. But I do think you lose yourself in what everyone else expects you to be.”

Most NFL wives are completely absorbed into the massive public profile, demanding lifestyle, and career-driven narrative of their athlete spouse post-marriage. In Kelly Stafford‘s case, Matthew Stafford was with the Detroit Lions back then. He was establishing himself with consistent performance in the league while Kelly stood as constant support.

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“She’s been with me for such a long time,” Matthew said about Kelly. “She’s supported me through so many unbelievable moments. We’re a great team… She’s helped me make some of the biggest decisions in my life and has steered me in the right direction so many times.”

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Kelly’s life mostly revolved around supporting Matthew, but in March 2021, things changed for the couple. The Los Angeles Rams traded for the veteran quarterback that year. Following this deal, the entire family moved to a new city where Kelly became open to new opportunities.

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Later that year, in September, Matthew Stafford’s wife launched her hit weekly podcast, The Morning After with Kelly Stafford, out of her home studio. Not just that, she also expanded her business by bringing on professional co-host Hank Winchester, which ran till 2025.

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To gain better control over her content, she pivoted to a new sports and lifestyle breakdown series titled TIMEOUT Podcast in 2025.