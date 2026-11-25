The Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to clash on Thanksgiving Eve. It’s going to be the first game in the league’s history to be played on Thanksgiving Eve. And it was definitely something that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, looked forward to for the last five years.

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“I love Thanksgiving football,” Kelly Stafford wrote in the caption of her Instagram Story as she reposted a clip from The Let’s Go Podcast. “Got to watch him do it for 12 years and then head home and eat a monster plate of sides while watching the later game.. I miss it.”

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Stafford played his first Thanksgiving Day game on November 26, 2009. It was his rookie year as a quarterback with the Detroit Lions, and the Lions played against the Packers. Well, the outcome didn’t align with the Lions’ interests as they faced a 34-12 loss to the Packers. However, in later Thanksgiving Day games, Stafford managed to break a few records.

The quarterback threw for more than 300 yards in 2013, 2014, and 2015. In the 2012 game against the Houston Texans, he recorded 441 passing yards. Later in 2017, he surpassed Tony Romo in all-time Thanksgiving passing yardage at 2,338 yards. In 2020, he became the first player in NFL history to record 3,000 passing yards. He also tied Romo for most career passing touchdowns on Thanksgiving Day (18).

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Needless to say, Stafford also missed playing on the special occasion. He weighed in on his feelings about playing on Thanksgiving Day during his appearance on The Let’s Go Podcast.

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“It’s a lot of fun,” Stafford said. “I think this is a little bit different in the fact that we don’t have this game every single year. And when I was in Detroit, man, for 12 years, the city, the team, the organization, we took so much pride in being one of those games that was on Thanksgiving every single year.

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“Like you said, with families gathered around the table, giving thanks to all the things that they love about each other, life. One of those things being football and sports and what it can do to bring people together. And it was a really special game to be a part of for 12 years and then getting a little bit of a taste of it Wednesday night on Netflix. It’ll be a lot of fun. I think a ton of people will tune in.”

At the end of the day, there is something fitting about Stafford making his return to the Thanksgiving spotlight against the same Packers that he played against in his very first holiday start in 2009. After spending five years watching Thanksgiving football from the couch with Kelly and their daughters, the quarterback finally gets his stage back.

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This time, he’s going to play for the 6-4 Rams, surging on a four-game winning streak. If Stafford can keep his offense rolling against Green Bay’s opportunistic defense, his family will have plenty more to be thankful for when Thursday’s feast arrives.