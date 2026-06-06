“I Worked as a DoorDasher”: Puka Nacua’s Ex-GF Says Her Kids ‘Eat Because of Her’ in Apparent Shot at Rams WR

Despite their split in early 2025, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and his ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, share a child. Before the ex-couple’s son was born, there was a lot of drama involved about the custody, before the two finally settled on co-parenting. And now, it seems that the drama is still there as Hallie Aiono has made some shocking allegations against Puka, claiming that she is the only one performing all the parental duties.

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“Yes, I worked as a DoorDasher,” said Hallie Aiono on TikTok. “I may have done four dashes. I should have done more. And the reason being, because I have children, and you’re gonna take care of them. They eat because of me. I’m building homes in Uganda. If you go up my page, you would be able to see at least, maybe 600 videos of my babies.”

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Nacua and Aiono started dating in 2021 when the former was at BYU. They first met at a friend’s gathering, and by 2022, they officially announced that they were dating. Aiono moved to Los Angeles to cheer for the WR on game weeks. She was there when Nacua scored his first touchdown in 2023 and also posted the moment on her social media.

However, in March 2025, the WR revealed on the St. Brown podcast that he and Aiono had split as they wanted to pursue different paths for their future. Following the breakup, Hallie announced she was pregnant and gave birth to their son, Kingston, on October 30, 2025. In the post shared, the Rams star was cuddled up beside Hallie as they held Kingston between them.

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“Kingston I prayed for this day, the day I finally got to meet you. There has never been a doubt of who you are and what you mean to us,” Aiono wrote. “And now you’re here, proof that even in the hardest seasons, miracles still find their way.”

Before Kingston was born, when Aiono was 19 weeks pregnant, she had filed a petition in court to determine the paternity of her unborn child. At that time, she had also asked the court for joint legal custody, but requested full physical custody, granting Nacua only visitation rights.

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Aiono has always been vocal on social media about her pregnancy journey and has always maintained that she was on her own. According to an October 2025 report by Sporting News, she even mentioned doing blue jobs since she had no one to help her.

“Today I’m doing a lot of blue job by myself. My brother-in-law and my sister have been helping me and they both have work today so I am single mom who works four jobs,” Aiono said, as she was reportedly loading large area rugs into a shopping cart, while her pregnant belly was on full display.

“Being 32 weeks pregnant and having to carry these heavy a– rugs, I honestly probably shouldn’t have done this, but who else is going to do it,” she added.

And now, based on Aiono’s recent claims, it seems that Nacua is hardly involved in their lives. While working as a DoorDasher to feed her child certainly shows her dedication as a mother, it also highlights the WR’s absence.

Earlier in March, Nacua’s ex-girlfriend posted pictures of her with Kingston, asking, “What’s harder? Taking care of a sick baby or taking care of a baby while sick?” Additionally, she also called him a “narcissist” for being unsupportive during her pregnancy, and also backed her claims with six points.

“He’ll make everything about himself, even your pregnancy symptoms,” noted Hallie Aiono. “He won’t show up for you emotionally, physically, or financially. He’ll lie and make you the villain to others. He’ll be consistent at one thing: disrespecting you. He’ll support others more than he supports you and his baby. He’ll promise to be there, but disappear when you need him the most.”

While Hallie Aiono has made new allegations against her ex-boyfriend, it just adds more to the long list of allegations made against the Rams’ wide receiver.

Puka Nacua’s offseason has been anything but uneventful

Last season, Puka Nacua totaled 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 129 receptions, marking his best NFL season career to date. While he seemed to be in a great mood heading into the offseason, things changed when a woman in Los Angeles filed a civil lawsuit against him after he allegedly made an “unprovoked antisemitic statement” and later bit her on the shoulder.

According to the plaintiff, Madison Atiabi, the events took place on New Year’s Eve in Century City. She said that the WR used antisemitic remarks against the Jews, and since she was Jewish, she “immediately felt uncomfortable and emotionally distressed.” Atiabi also alleged that when the two were in a car, the WR “forcibly” bit her on the left shoulder.

Following the incident, the WR voluntarily entered a rehab facility for substance use and to address his overall behavior. He completed the rehab program on time and was able to return to the team for OTA meetings without missing any workouts.

The last six months have been anything but controversial for Puka Nacua. And now, his ex-girlfriend’s claims add more drama to his offseason activities.