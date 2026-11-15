“I’d Be Very Frustrated”: Sean McVay Gets Real About Fantasy Football Owners Amid Rams’ Injury Woes With Puka Nacua & Others Sidelined

Fantasy managers who built their lineups around the Los Angeles Rams’ offense are running out of safe options. With Puka Nacua among several players sidelined, Sean McVay was asked how he sees the frustration of owners who rely on his skill players each week.

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“No, it’s just something that brings you great joy,” McVay said sarcastically on Sports Central LA. “Yes. It’s a challenge, but, you know, because part of the thing is, you wanna continue to establish identities, but you’re having to adjust and adapt on a week-to-week basis, but that’s also what we’re tasked to do. So if I were a fantasy owner, I’d be very frustrated. But fortunately, I’m not.

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“You know, I got to get these guys ready to play, and I am excited because we’re gonna be sitting here hopefully next week talking about somebody that did a great job that maybe we’re not thinking about right now. And I believe there’s a lot of candidates that can do that.”

McVay’s mention of fantasy owners makes sense when you look at how this season has gone for Los Angeles. The Rams were billed as title contenders after landing Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie in two blockbuster deals. Then they had Aaron Donald unretire and sign with the Rams, a move which more or less made this team the most dangerous in the league.

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However, the Rams are now 5-4. Injuries to crucial players could have played a part in the team’s struggles.

Garrett missed time recovering from knee surgery (injuring himself in the opener) and only got back on the field in Week 9. Jaylen Watson will not play again this year. Davante Adams is still working his way back from a hamstring problem, and is on injured reserve.

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Puka Nacua sprained the MCL and PCL in his right knee and also hurt his toe in the Commanders game. The Rams first held off on putting him on injured reserve but changed their decision on Thursday. He will now miss at least four games, which is bad news for anyone who spent a first-round pick on him.

Nacua and Adams are the top two receivers for the Rams, having totaled 1,195 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the back foot now, as the next WR to follow the two is Konata Mumpfield, who has only posted 162 receiving yards this season. Tight end Tyler Higbee could perhaps get more targets.

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The wider numbers are just as rough. RotoWire’s Most Injured Teams tracker, released November 10, ranks the Rams eighth in the league for overall injury impact.

McVay, for his part, isn’t looking for sympathy.

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“We gotta be able to enjoy the opportunity to handle whatever it is and take it a day at a time,” McVay said. “I’ve really loved working with this group. I think the first thing is, there are no excuses. We’re not victims; you have to be able to deal with attrition.

“But you feel for the players. You love these guys, and they put so much work in, so much time in to be able to go compete and be a part of this season with their teammates. And sometimes that gets taken away, and that’s crushing for you as a team, but most importantly, you feel for those individuals.”

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Somehow, the Rams have kept winning. They’ve taken three games in a row to move to 5-4, even with a depleted lineup. But they are no San Francisco, who have continued to dominate despite not having their best players at all times. Star defensive end Nick Bosa returned only last week after an injury.

The Rams’ next test comes against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.