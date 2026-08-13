“I’m Leaning More Toward Tom Brady”: Puka Nacua Makes His Off-Field Priorities Clear Amid Questions About His Party Lifestyle

Puka Nacua spent this offseason answering for a lot more than drops. However, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver seems to be picking a lane now. Asked which path he leans toward, Nacua’s answer was direct.

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“Between Johnny Manziel and Tom Brady? I definitely am leaning more towards the Tom Brady” Nacua said on Impaulsive.

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The star wide receiver’s offseason has been highlighted for the wrong reasons. Nacua was accused of making an antisemitic remark and biting a woman. He was faced with a civil lawsuit, and checked himself into a Malibu rehab facility. Nacua was reportedly drunk that night, and his appearance at a Super Bowl party also made headlines.

This side of Nacua threatened to hamper his career, as he will play the last year of his rookie contract. He is undoubtedly one of the most electric receivers in the league, hauling in 129 for 1,715 yards and 10 scores last year. Add that to his first two years, and you get 313 receptions, over 4,000 yards, and 19 touchdowns in just 44 games.

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Nacua definitely wants to stick around at LA.

“That’s the plan,” Nacua said. “I don’t want to leave. It’s so hard.”

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Nacua laid low in the months following the incident, resurfacing to join the team during the OTAs and workouts. Since then, the WR has remained positive about his journey ahead.

“I try to take accountability for the things that I can continue to change and can grow in ways that have helped me feel as best as I can when I step on the football field and outside the football field,” Nacua said during training camp.

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Head coach Sean McVay also appreciated how Nacua has let him in throughout this process, adding that the coaching staff will continue supporting him every step of the way. He should have a really strong WR in Nacua this season, who gave the media a show with two one-handed catches at camp recently.

However, Adam Schefter reported this week that both Nacua and Packers running back Josh Jacobs are currently under NFL review for possible discipline.

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“… Cases that I believe are now being reviewed include that of [Nacua], who could potentially face discipline for some of the offseason headlines that accompanied him, and some of those incidents last year with another woman—what did or didn’t occur—we’ll leave that to the NFL to figure out,” Schefter said on his podcast.

“… But, it’s possible that when the [49ers] and Rams play in Australia, it’s within the realm of options that Puka doesn’t play in that game.”

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The NFL’s investigation moves on its own timeline, completely separate from whatever happens in court. So the season opener against the 49ers overseas might just be the start of what Nacua stands to lose.

So when you put it all together, you get why Nacua’s now choosing between two very different paths: the calm, buttoned-up Brady route, or the louder, messier Manziel one.