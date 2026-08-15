“I’m Over It”: Rams WR Puka Nacua Addresses Controversial Adin Ross Stream

Puka Nacua entered training camp carrying more than just the Los Angeles Rams‘ expectations; there was also the issue of his off-field reputation. Months after his livestream appearance with Adin Ross sparked national backlash, the Pro Bowl receiver revealed his current thoughts about streaming.

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“There’s definitely a little bit more thought,” Nacua said on IMPAULSIVE. “Let’s preface, let’s have somewhat of an itinerary of some of the things that might be happening or what’s going to be said and done. I wouldn’t say I’m big into the streaming world anymore. I think I had a decent little run, and I think I’m over it.”

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During a livestream with internet personalities Adin Ross and N3on, fans were tossing out ideas for a touchdown celebration Nacua could bust out during a game. The WR’s choice was an extremely controversial one, which had him, the Rams, and the NFL issue apologies in response to the backlash. He also picked up a $25,000 league fine for badmouthing game officials in another stream.

At one point, Sean McVay and the Rams’ PR team even stepped in and kept Ross and N3on from setting foot in the team facility during a short practice week.

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Nacua enters the final year of his rookie contract this season. Last season, he caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards (second-highest) and 10 touchdowns across 16 games, leading the NFL in catches. Along with Davante Adams, he is a core piece of the Rams’ passing attack and is a great target for quarterback Matthew Stafford. This is a crucial, crucial year for Nacua, and the tumultuous offseason has threatened his position.

Nacua was infamously served a civil lawsuit by a woman who claims he bit her and made a controversial remark. He checked himself into rehab soon after and is committed to being on the right path.

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“I think the game of football is a safe place for me, and I enjoy that,” Nacua said in July. “There have been things outside of my control that I think have impacted the way I’ve been able to kind of focus and enjoy this game of football. But coming out here and seeing that jersey No. 12 hung up in my locker is something that I don’t take for granted.”

Clearly, given everything he’s been through over the past several months, it makes sense that Nacua sounds like a guy trying to keep things low-key going forward.