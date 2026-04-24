Rams Inform Matthew Stafford That Ty Simpson Will Be His Replacement Upon Retirement

The Los Angeles Rams defied most draft projections by picking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13. He will back up veteran Matthew Stafford here, who should be a great role model for the rookie. The Rams had more pressing needs to address in the first round, but going for Simpson confirms what the team will do at quarterback in the future.

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“The #Rams informed Matthew Stafford today that they plan to take Ty Simpson at No. 13. Stafford was told the pick is for when he retires, whenever that ends up being, per @JayGlazer,” Ari Meirov reported via X.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter had already reported that the Rams were “eyeing” the former Alabama QB, but with their 29th pick. It was later traded to the Kansas City Chiefs to get McDuffie. The Rams have stuck to their plan, except that Simpson is now a first-round pick. Many analysts had suggested he would be so, despite there being a sharp drop-off among QBs after Fernando Mendoza.

Simpson was ranked the second-best signal-caller in the 2026 class after recording 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Like most draft analysts, he is a first-round pick after all. But the now Rams QB might have to wait in the wings for quite some time. He has a year’s experience as a starting QB, which was the reason he wasn’t projected as a higher pick. He also faltered towards the end of the 2025 season, losing the SEC Championship and the Rose Bowl. But he still has the arm and skills to make for a good signal caller, especially in the Rams’ offense.

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“Matthew is just one of the greatest of all time. So I’m looking forward to it,” Simpson told ESPN after the Rams picked him.

Stafford is 38 years old. He announced earlier that he will be running it back with the Rams this season, and being named MVP of the year is proof that he’s still got some football left in him. But news of his retirement will break soon enough, if not this season. The Rams still have Stetson Bennett and Jimmy Garoppolo, if he doesn’t retire. But they now have a solid chance at building a franchise quarterback with Simpson in play.

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This is a developing story.