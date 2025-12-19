Is Davante Adams Playing Tonight? Final Injury Report on Rams WR vs. Seahawks

All eyes are on the Los Angeles Rams as they prepare for a crucial Week 16 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. One key injury question has dominated the conversation ahead of the matchup. Will wide receiver Davante Adams play tonight?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Rams WR Davante Adams will be INACTIVE tonight,” ESPN‘s Lindsey Thiry wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Thiry, Adams won’t turn up for the pivotal NFC West clash. The player’s availability was doubtful after he exited the Rams’ Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions with a non-contact hamstring injury. The team later listed him as doubtful.

His absence is a major blow for the franchise, and it will now look to adjust its offensive game plan without Adams.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.