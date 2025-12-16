Is Davante Adams Ruled Out for Week 16? Rams Get Troubling Update on WR’s Injury

Los Angeles Rams receiver Davante Adams injured his hamstring in the Week 15 win against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Sean McVay had then said that Adams was optimistic about recovering fast, but the coach didn’t see him getting healthy in time for the Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Here’s the latest update.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, they are considering him on a week-to-week basis. He wrote, “That almost certainly knock him out for TNF (against Hawks).”

Yet, the big reveal was that Adams didn’t suffer a new injury, but rather re-aggravated his earlier hamstring injury.

Stay tuned! This story is developing.