Is Puka Nacua Dating Sydney Sweeney? All You Need to Know After Rams WR’s Viral Social Media Post

The Los Angeles Rams might have failed to make it past the championship clash against the Seattle Seahawks, but their WR Puka Nacua is all set to cheer for his favorite picks at Super Bowl LX. While fans might already know who he is betting on for the upcoming game, a big question surrounding his personal life remains unanswered. Is he dating The White Lotus star, Sydney Sweeney? The rumors might have begun via a simple social media post, but it is now one of the most trending topics across the league. Here’s the whole story behind it!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sydney Sweeney barely had any idea how far things would go following her ideal match admission in a Cosmopolitan interview. She admitted to being a “sporty” girl who would love to start going out with someone “athletic, outgoing, and funny”. She also noted adventure sports like mountain climbing and skydiving as the ideal “couple goals”. It was an interesting update for many, but for Puka Nacua, the statement seemed like an opportunity to make his presence known to the movie star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a few hours after the post gained traction across media channels, Nacua reposted the interview snippet while adding a simple yet explosive comment. “Love skydiving,” he wrote on X. The outcome was clear: Social media channels had various discussions running with fan pages digging out more information on the matter. Things kept growing at a massive scale, and a simple 2-word retweet ended up gaining more than 19 million impressions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a few hours later, Nacua was finally next to the camera and not behind the phone screen. In a conversation with OvertimeSZN ahead of the Super Bowl, the wide receiver was asked about his upcoming date with Sweeney as the world wanted to know if it was actually happening. Nacua, carrying the same levels of humour in his words, responded with a cheeky remark.

“I’m gonna jump out of a plane, coach; I’m gonna full send them,” he said. “No fear. I have that statement on my football cleats, and I stand by it. So, it’s time to really put it to the test.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The admission prompted more questions, and Nacua was also asked if he was feeling nervous before the date. “Yes. I am nervous. I’ve lost a lot of weight this week,” he responded.

While fans were also looking to hear it out from the celebrity, the response didn’t wait for long. She stepped in for an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar, and that’s where her current approach to getting into a dating life was revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man,” she said, indirectly dropping a bomb response to Nacua’s statements.

This is a developing story!!!