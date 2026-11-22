Former Rams guard Richie Incognito once had to make a difficult decision after his agent negotiated a two-game unpaid suspension with the NFL. The former offensive lineman initially wanted to challenge the punishment, hoping the league would reduce it to one game. His agent, however, warned him that fighting the decision could make matters worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good. We got a good resolution. They’re going to suspend you for the first two games,” Incognito recalled his agent telling him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agent advised him against appealing, explaining that the suspension could increase to four games if Incognito chose to contest it. He eventually accepted the two-game punishment ahead of the 2019 season. Years later, that experience shaped his advice for another NFL player facing disciplinary trouble: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Speaking on Initial Contact, Incognito delivered a blunt message to the young receiver, warning that his off-field issues could jeopardize the financial rewards his performances have earned him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For Puka, it’s time to grow up. It’s time to make some changes in your life,” Incognito said. “I’ve had plenty of these conversations with young guys. And I’ve had plenty of these conversations throughout my career. Howie Long, Jay Glazer, all these guys when I was young, they sat me down and they were they just impressed upon me. You have a special opportunity. You have a small earning window. You have to cut the b——-. And that’s the hardest part for young players.”

The former Rams lineman was not questioning Nacua’s ability. In fact, he emphasized that the receiver had already done the hardest part by establishing himself as one of the NFL’s elite playmakers. Nacua enjoyed a spectacular 2025 campaign, recording a league-high 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You proved that you are a big-time playmaker in the NFL. You proved you’re worthy of a contract. You proved you’re a guy that we can build around,” Incognito said. “But oh, by the way, all the off-season is really muddying the picture. There’s a lot of stuff that went down last off season.”

Incognito emphasized Nacua’s on-field performance was elite; his concern was that off-field conduct could reduce guaranteed money in his next deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nacua is facing a civil lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges that he made an antisemitic remark during a New Year’s Eve gathering and subsequently bit her. His attorney has denied the alleged remark and characterized the biting incident as “horseplay.” The allegations have not been established as findings of liability.

The NFL announced a three-game suspension for Nacua on November 19 for violating its personal conduct policy. The announcement came after the receiver had already been placed on injured reserve because of knee and toe injuries suffered during the Rams’ November 8 win over the Washington Commanders. He subsequently underwent knee surgery, with head coach Sean McVay indicating that he would likely miss the remainder of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Incognito, the timing creates another concern. Nacua is approaching a significant contract decision, and the former offensive lineman believes the combination of his disciplinary situation and injury could affect the structure of his next deal.

“Now, you’re looking at your guaranteed money getting knocked down. You’re looking at per game roster bonuses,” Incognito said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that Nacua’s performances should have put him in a position to command a lucrative contract without additional complications. Instead, Incognito fears teams could seek more protections and performance-related conditions before committing substantial guaranteed money to the receiver.

Incognito also drew a comparison with his own suspension experience. He explained that disciplinary decisions can involve negotiations between players’ representatives and the league, but then went further by speculating about Nacua’s three-game punishment. He suggested the receiver’s representatives may have preferred to have the suspension served while Nacua was already expected to miss the rest of the season.

That explanation was Incognito’s theory, not a confirmed account of how the NFL reached its decision. There is no established evidence that the league negotiated the suspension around Nacua’s injury or contract situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

His advice to the receiver, however, was unequivocal. Incognito urged Nacua to surround himself with people who would protect his interests and help him maintain focus on football.

“You got to build a system of support that everything you do in your life supports you being the best player you can be,” he said. “You’ve already proved you’re a great player. Now you have to earn the trust back by doing the right thing on and off the field.”

Co-host Christian Fauria also weighed in on the potential financial consequences, suggesting that Nacua could still secure a major contract but might not receive the same guaranteed-money structure as other elite receivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Would you like to make $30 million a year or nothing?” Fauria asked.

He floated the possibility of a deal worth $130 million to $140 million with approximately $40 million guaranteed, potentially tied to in-game roster bonuses. Those figures were Fauria’s speculation, not a reported offer or confirmed projection of Nacua’s market value.

Nacua recorded 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games during the 2026 season. With his campaign over and his next contract still a major talking point, the receiver faces an important period both on and off the field.