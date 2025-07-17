Jared Goff Gets a Reality Check After Claiming He Was Betrayed by Sean McVay and Rams

One of the best comebacks was seen when Jared Goff lifted the Lions to a 12–1 start last season. Not just with the team, but the Lions’ #16 has built a strong rapport with his teammates. Wide receiver Jameson Williams and even the Lions’ coach had high praise for the QB. He also garnered individual accolades such as being named a Pro Bowler twice in the years 2022 and 2024. But the picture was very different a few years back when he was walking out of the Rams. He still has that taste of bitterness and disappointment in his mouth.

In the latest Netflix series Quarterbacks, the 30-year-old expressed his feelings and frustration over how he was removed from the Rams without it being discussed with him. Head coach Sean McVay relayed the information to him simply over a phone call, and a few seconds later, the news was on social media. He felt “betrayed” over how the situation turned out.

“You wish that it wasn’t such a blindside and you wish that there was some sort of maturity, I guess, to have that conversation and to be able to let me know what’s going on and how things went down and why this is happening,” he said. Even McVay admitted his regret and added that he should have handled the situation better. But this emotional confession didn’t impress everyone.

One such critic was Jake Ellenbogen, who on his podcast argued that the Rams had a solid reason to send the QB away. He went on to challenge Goff’s run with the team, claiming that the team had success only because he was on a rookie contract and the Rams were able to hire key players around their QB.

via Imago Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 18: Quarterback Jared Goff 16 of the Detroit Lions speaks at a post-game press interview after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-washingt250119_np3gX.jpg

The host went on to bring up Super Bowl LIII, when the Rams faced the Patriots. Despite much hype around McVay’s team, Goff and the squad had a disappointing experience, losing 13–3. This total of three points was tied for the lowest ever recorded in a championship game. The host highlighted a big issue from the game and explained that even after that, the team supported Goff and praised him for helping elevate them to the Super Bowl.

“Brandon Cooks was wide open down the seam, and he missed him. And then at the last second, he threw it and it was incomplete. Missed a total obvious touchdown that would have taken the lead. No, they didn’t hold that against him. They didn’t hold it against him for underthrowing him by forever and throwing it right at the defensive player of the year in Stefon Gilmore. No, they didn’t hold that against him,” the host argued.

Goff also admitted his mistakes and said he couldn’t deliver his best, especially after the defense had played so well. The host claimed that the head coach backed him in all situations, including his injuries and more. He felt that it was much later when McVay realized that he had to make a decision between letting the team fall or moving on from Goff; he chose the latter.

Well, this pain elevated Goff to new heights of success with the Lions. He found a new strength with the Lions as he ranked eighth in passing yards and fifth in touchdown passes heading into Week 15 last season. He had back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons and led the franchise to its first division title in nearly three decades.

But looking back at his time leaving the Rams, the Lions‘ #16 explained that he didn’t get a fair chance. However, much like Ellenbogen, there were more who argued otherwise.

Jared Goff’s claims against the Rams get criticized by LaVar Arrington

Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Lions quarterback Jared Goff. This also came after Goff’s recent comments about how he felt ‘unwanted’ and “blindsided” by the Los Angeles Rams’ decision to trade him. Speaking on Fox Sports Radio, Arrington questioned Goff’s comment and claimed that he wasn’t being professional.

He even suggested that the quarterback needs to better understand the business realities of the NFL. The former NFL player pointed out that players often go through such exchanges. And he shouldn’t feel surprised or hurt by such. “Quarterbacks must have an alternate reality than other players. You felt you were ‘blindsided’ by it? That happens to players every day,” he questioned.

Arrington’s remarks carry weight not just because of his time in the league, but because he has personal experience! His own departure from Washington, followed by a high-profile signing with the New York Giants, was controversial. He further added, “You felt like you weren’t wanted? They didn’t want you. That’s why they traded you. If they wanted you, you wouldn’t be traded. So you felt like, what, that you were blindsided by it? That happens to players every single day.”

Arrington was quite critical of how the quarterback has chosen to publicly reflect on his time with the Rams. He added that there is also business in professional football.