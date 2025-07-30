Jared Verse and Well-Known Celebrity Clash Playfully After Rams’ Two-Word Shoutout

Jared Verse and Byron Young were buzzing after four days without contact at Rams training camp on Monday. There were talks about Matthew Stafford’s sore back, Jimmy Garoppolo‘s first-team reps, and Stetson Bennett’s deep pass to Xavier Smith. However, things got even more entertaining on Day 5 of the Rams training camp when Verse and Young crossed paths with Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin. And what followed was a playful, mock argument between the defensive ends and the actress that had everyone talking.

Interestingly, the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year took a moment to share glimpses of his amusing time with the actress and her husband on his Instagram story. It seems Jared Verse was on cloud nine after meeting his favorite stars. Verse, who earned a Pro Bowl nod last season, claimed he is a “way bigger fan” of actress Brenda Song. But his claim backfired when The Social Network actress matched his energy and shared the same level of enthusiasm.

Astonishingly, Verse and Song continued to clash playfully on their “we are the bigger fan” jibe. He even re-shared the Rams’ post, highlighting their meeting. In the post itself, he also mentioned that, “Way bigger fan!!!”

Brenda Song also re-shared the Rams post in her IG story. “I can promise-I am the bigger fan,” she wrote, tagging @Jversee & @B.y.2.RAW. She even shared the vibrant snap featuring the DE while re-sharing the Rams post. A self-proclaimed Rams superfan, Brenda, also exhibited her gratitude for attending the Rams’ training camp. “What is my life? Thank you so much for having us,” tagging, @rams.

Interestingly, Song hilariously claimed in a video that she is even a “bigger fan” of Verse. She and child actor Culkin expressed their excitement, saying they had a long ride to meet him. “We, the whole ride, it’s like we can not wait to meet V8,” she said in the video.

Back in May 2025, Brenda and Verse collaborated for the Los Angeles Rams’ 2025 schedule release. They teamed up to launch their 2025 schedule release video. On one side, she played a “Weekend Update”-style anchor role in a humorous news report recalling of Saturday Night Live (SNL). She demonstrated her expertise with the team’s background and history by delightfully mocking the team’s next opponents in the video.

Impressively, the ‘Schedule Update’ sketch also featured Verse as a field reporter. Both Song and Verse also received admiration for their roles, creativity, and entertaining approach to announcing the schedule.

Once again, their latest conversation also caught the team’s attention as they gave two-word applause to them.

Rams appreciated Jared Verse and Brenda Song’s fandom for the team

The Rams not only recorded the playful exchange between Jared Verse and Brenda Song, but also shared it on their Instagram. On Monday, they posted a sneak peek of the meeting, captioning it: “Yay Us!” in appreciation of their superfan.

Song’s love for the Rams is no mystery. She never hesitates to express her thoughts about the team, even if it is about pointing out their shortcomings. Back in March this year, she gained widespread visibility for her scathing comments regarding the Rams, especially their defensive strategies. In an interview with Mythical Kitchen, Song discussed the NFC Divisional playoff loss to the Eagles.

When asked how she’d stop Saquon Barkley — who ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns — she didn’t hold back. “We don’t have a run stopper,” she said, shouting out defensive coordinator Chris Shula. “We cannot stop the run.” She definitely knows her game and team pretty well. Though the Rams, who finished 10–7 and won the NFC West, fell to the Eagles, Song will be there to cheer them on for the next season.