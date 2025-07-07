Rams’ Jared Verse Feels Humbled After Seeing What 34YO Retired Aaron Donald Still Looks Like

For most NFL retirees, the post-football chapter means golf, vacation homes, or maybe a guest spot on a talk show. But for Aaron Donald, it’s all about going back to where it began—with the Rams in the City of Angels. Not to lace up and hit SoFi again, but to mentor the next generation inside the very same complex he once ruled. The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year is still deeply involved with the team, not with pads or cleats, but with purpose.

It’s his AD99 Solutions Foundation that’s quietly become the heart of this mission. Co-founded with his wife Erica, the foundation is about more than football—it’s about giving back. This July 19, the foundation is set to host a training camp that’s already got high school linemen and middle school flag football hopefuls buzzing. But it’s not just about technique—it’s about mindset, community, and opening doors for kids who’ve been shut out too long. With Donald and other vets guiding these young athletes, the camp isn’t just a drill—it’s a launchpad.

What’s more, this isn’t your average “coach by title” kind of vibe. Donald’s mentorship goes deeper. He’s working to mold character just as much as strength. Confidence, leadership, and mental stamina are top priorities in his playbook now. And while he’s focused on building others, he hasn’t let himself slide either.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, the 34-year-old recently dropped a set of photos and videos on social, just enjoying life. But one particular photo left Rams rookie Jared Verse speechless. Donald, shirtless and sculpted, looked every bit like he could still wreck an O-line. Verse reposted it on his Instagram story and wrote, “Ion even feel bad bout the workout no more 🤣🤣.” The honesty? Totally relatable.

AD

But now Rams House is planning big for Donald since he hung up his cleats before the 2024 season. Now after 1 year of waiting, they are ready for Aaron Donald Bobblehead Night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rams continue to honor Aaron Donald

So, mark your calendars, Rams House—November 23 is about to be legendary. That’s when the Buccaneers come to town for Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium, and more importantly, when the Rams officially honor the heart and soul of their defense.

“Aaron Donald is one of the greatest Rams of all-time,” GM Les Snead said in a statement. “And we can’t wait to come together with our fans to thank him for everything he’s done for our organization, our city and our game. It will be an honor to recognize Aaron on the very field where he sealed our Super Bowl win.”

Naturally, fans haven’t forgotten that moment either. With just 43 seconds left in Super Bowl LVI, Donald pressured Joe Burrow on a do-or-die fourth-and-1, sealing the 23-20 victory. It wasn’t just another play—it was a legacy-defining finish. So it’s no surprise the Rams are pulling out all the stops. The hype is real. The first 60,000 fans through the gates will score a rare No. 99 bobblehead—already causing a frenzy on eBay with pre-sales touching $150.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That includes players too—just ask Jared Verse. He might want to use some locker room pull to lock one in early. With SoFi seating 70,240, fans have roughly an 85% shot—as long as they beat LA’s fashionably late crowd.

Tickets? They’re moving fast. The Rams have single-game seats available through their official website and TicketMaster, with upper-deck prices starting around $100. On StubHub? About $30 cheaper. Either way, don’t wait. The Rams will honor Donald and his family during halftime. Kickoff’s at 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC—and yes, Aaron Donald’s 2025 is already starting off iconic.