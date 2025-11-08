Jared Verse Reveals Stern Words to Former Teammates as Rams Seek Redemption Against 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams know what week it is. They have rivals in the NFC West, but none sting like the San Francisco 49ers. Every meeting feels like a fight for bragging rights in the division. And this Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, that battle renews. For Jared Verse, it’s more than just another game, it’s personal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite being just a second-year linebacker, Verse has quickly learned how intense Rams-Niners games get, harder hits, sharper trash talk. He keeps things light during the week, joking that former Florida State teammates on the 49ers tried to wish him a happy birthday. His response?

“It’s aggressive… Fiske and I both have teammates from Florida State with Renardo Green and Tatum Bethune that went to Florida State with us. They are my brothers and everything like that, but they play for the 49ers. They texted me Monday or Tuesday, ‘Hey, happy birthday.’ I say, ‘Hey, thank you, now get the f*ck out my phone you’re my opponent. I’m not messing with you this week. You’re my opponent like, simple as that,’” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“…Even your best friends, even your brothers, it’s just different this week.”

That’s the fire Rams fans love to see. Verse and his old Seminole crew, Green, Bethune, and Fiske, were part of Florida State’s powerhouse 2022 and 2023 runs, going 23-4 together. They nearly made the College Football Playoff before their QB’s injury crushed the dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Verse is not considering a happy reunion. When asked if those same friends might reach out again after the game, his reply came sharp.

“It’s gonna be different post game. I want them to have sad eyes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now it’s about walking the talk. The Rams and Seahawks sit at 6-2, with the 49ers right behind at 6-3. One slip, and the West could flip. A win in San Francisco would not only give the Rams a statement victory. And you can bet they’re ready for that.

Jared Verse and Rams are seeking redemption against 49ers

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the early 2020s, the 49ers have had the upper hand in their rivalry with the Rams, winning seven of the last ten matchups.

They’ve dominated at Levi’s Stadium and even spoiled the Rams’ debut at SoFi Stadium with a 23-20 win in 2020. Most recently, they added another painful chapter with a 26-23 overtime victory in Week 5 of this season.

For The City of Angels, that one still stings.

Now, the goal is simple: revenge. The Rams want to change the story and their QB Matthew Stafford is ready. His arm still looks sharp, his reads even sharper. The only hiccup has been the health of his go-to guy, Puka Nacua.

And then there’s Jared Verse.

The man’s built for games like this. He’s already one of the fastest-rising linebackers in football. Sixth on the team in tackles with 31, plus four sacks, seven tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. That’s no fluke.

That’s why he’s wearing the Defensive Rookie of the Year tag and why he already earned a Pro Bowl nod. His mix of power and speed gives the Rams defense its bite.

So now, it all comes down to Week 10 in the Bay. The 49ers return home, ready to defend Levi’s once again. Both sides know each other too well. Both are dialed in, both are hunting for the top spot in the West. At this point, it’s about execution. And soon, we’ll find out who really wants it more.