Jimmy Garoppolo’s Chances Hit Dead End as Matthew Stafford Emerges as Sean McVay’s Lone Hope

Rams camp had everything fans wanted—Matthew Stafford back in pads, sharp in team drills, and commanding the huddle. “He did a really nice job… saw the field well,” Sean McVay said, praising his veteran quarterback’s return. Yet behind the encouraging montages lies a fragile truth. Stafford, 37, is battling a volatile back injury, one McVay calls “a very fluid situation” requiring day-to-day caution. Analyst Adam Schefter echoed the concern: “If there was a game tomorrow, Stafford would be playing. But backs at his age… tend to linger.” But, amidst the gloom, he still remains McVay’s lone hope.

To frame the scope of the issue, consider this: Matthew Stafford’s mere return to the practice field in full pads was enough to calm a restless fan base. “We got all the information we needed when he trotted back out on the practice field… Rams fans can rejoice,” Jason Fitz said on Yahoo Sports Daily, in its YouTube segment.

At 37, though, Stafford is not just another veteran quarterback. He is the Rams’ entire equation for relevance. Caroline Fenton’s blunt assessment summed it up for us all, as he said, “Honestly, this matters so stinking much.” With Sean McVay at the helm, Los Angeles can survive on coaching brilliance and a solid defense. But to thrive, to even whisper the words “Super Bowl contender,” the Rams need Stafford upright and available.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago July 28, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: 11 Jimmy Garoppolo, QB of the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL, American Football Herren, USA training camp on Monday July 28, 2025 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20250728_zaa_p124_085 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

That is where the optimism ends and the reality begins. Stafford’s lingering back problems have become the headline. “Back issues don’t get better, especially at that age,” Fenton warned, while Fitz drew from personal experience: “Once it’s your back, you never know what’s going to happen.” The conversation quickly shifted from excitement to uncertainty. Could Stafford realistically endure 17 games? Would McVay be forced into an NBA-style “load management” strategy, resting his quarterback for certain “winnable” weeks just to preserve him for January? In theory, the Rams’ defense can keep them afloat, but in practice, every snap feels like a gamble on whether Stafford’s body will cooperate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The alternative paths are far less promising. Los Angeles brought in Jimmy Garoppolo as insurance and kept faith in Stetson Bennett as a developmental project. Neither inspires confidence. “There’s nothing… from a Jimmy G or a Stetson Bennett that’s going to make me think they can hold this all together with glue and tape and bubble gum,” Fenton admitted. Fitz sharpened the point: “If Jimmy G has to start eight games, the Rams likely miss the playoffs.” Even if they somehow sneaked in, he argued, it would say more about the shallow NFC than about Jimmy G’s competence. And yet, the Rams stood pat, passing on the chance to sign a more proven backup.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

That organizational gamble clarifies one thing: Stafford is the Rams’ lone hope. A few months ago, reports suggested teams were willing to part with a first-round pick for him. Now, his trade value has been swallowed by questions of durability and contract weight. “I’m still trying to figure out how the hell we got here… This is wild,” Fitz admitted.

The Rams clearly aren’t hedging. They are betting their entire season, maybe even McVay’s near-term legacy, on a quarterback whose health makes every Sunday feel like pins and needles. In Los Angeles, the conversation is simple but precarious: Stafford or bust.

Stafford or Bust

The sobering comparison for the Rams is this: Matthew Stafford’s return to practice on August 18–19 brought relief after weeks of silence. But it hardly erased the unease surrounding his health. The 37-year-old quarterback has been recovering from an aggravated disc injury that sidelined him for most of camp and forced the staff to tread carefully.

Sean McVay’s measured words reflected the balance between optimism and realism: “I thought he looked good. He managed the huddle well, saw the field clearly, and showed good competitive work… Back injuries can be volatile. This is definitely positive progress, but it’s a day-by-day process.”

The contractual and statistical backdrop only sharpens the stakes. Stafford’s restructured two-year deal, signed in February, locks him in through 2025 with $40 million guaranteed and a $41 million cap hit, underscoring a “win-now” gamble rather than a long-term bet. He is coming off a solid 2024 season, throwing for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, with a 65.8% completion rate and a 93.7 passer rating while guiding the Rams to an NFC West title and divisional round.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet the injury history, cracked ribs in 2023, spinal cord contusion in 2022, and now an aggravated disc—cannot be ignored. As former cornerback Bryant McFadden cautioned, “The Rams are Super Bowl contenders if Stafford is healthy. If he’s not in good health, then I definitely need to reevaluate.”

Meanwhile, backup Jimmy Garoppolo brings 15,828 career passing yards and playoff experience, but few believe he can deliver the 10 wins likely needed in a crowded NFC race. Stetson Bennett flashed potential in the preseason with 188 passing yards and two touchdowns, but remains a developmental piece rather than a steady starter.