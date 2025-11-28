Kelly Stafford Makes Announcement on Her Podcast’s Future After Co-Host’s Firing From TV Station

Wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford, has announced a major update about her podcast, The Morning After. The podcast has been on hiatus since last month, when Kelly Stafford shared she needed a mental health break. However, alongside this reason, another issue emerged involving the podcast, as Kelly’s co-host, Hank Winchester, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, was fired from WDIV-TV, a Detroit-based television station.

In a social media post, Kelly shared that she will continue her hiatus to focus on her family.

“I feel this pull to get back to my roots, and to do that, I have to pour into the people I love most,” Kelly posted on Instagram. “I’ve got a husband in the middle of one hell of a season, and I want to be fully locked in with him. I want to be present for my girls. I want to give my whole heart to the people who have always given theirs to me.”

Winchester was involved in a controversial incident over the summer, which led to allegations of misconduct. The police investigation concluded with no criminal findings, and hence no warrants were issued.

Returning to Kelly Stafford’s announcement, she also confirmed that this extended hiatus doesn’t mark the end of the podcast and concluded the message by referencing a segment on her podcast.

“This isn’t a goodbye… It’s a “see y’all later.” Thank you for letting me grow, change, fall apart, rebuild, and evolve right alongside you. Thank you for loving me through all my versions. I’m excited for whatever the next chapter of TMA becomes someday. And until then… RIUTA.”

Now shifting focus to football, the Los Angeles Rams have emerged as Super Bowl favorites, leading the NFC with a 9-2 record. And at the center of this stellar season has been Matthew Stafford with an MVP-level performance. With the Carolina Panthers next on the schedule, the Rams QB1 reflected on his magical 2025-26 performance.

Stafford reflects on the Rams’ historic 2025-26 campaign

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Los Angeles Rams were considered a deep playoff team with more or less no Super Bowl hopes. Especially with a quarterback in his 17th season, major departures as Rams legend Aaron Donald announced retirement, and guard Jonah Jackson (Chicago Bears) and offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (Baltimore Ravens) found new teams.

But Matthew Stafford and Co. were quick to shut this narrative down as the 37-year-old is on pace to have a historic MVP-level season. Stafford is posting a career-best 8% touchdown percentage and a passer rating of 113.7, having thrown 30 touchdown passes on the season in just 11 games.

Imago September 28, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 9 Matthew Stafford, QB of the Los Angeles Rams during the pregame of their regular NFL, American Football Herren, USA season game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday September 28, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20250928_zaa_p124_033 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

Reflecting on this performance and a possible MVP award, Stafford highlighted how he and the team are focusing on the goal of winning it all.

“I just continue to show up here every day,” Matthew Stafford said in a press conference ahead of the game against the Panthers. “I try to do my best, work hard, be a leader for this team, worry about the things that I can control in this building, and try to be the best teammate I can. I’ll let all of that other stuff take care of itself. It’s not something that’s difficult for me to compartmentalize.”

If Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams continue on this trajectory, a repeat of their 2021 Super Bowl heroics is surely on the cards. Especially with regular contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) struggling so far this season.