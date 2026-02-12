Kelly Stafford Makes Striking Statement About Matthew Stafford in Message to Retired Rams Star Rob Havenstein

As soon as offensive tackle Rob Havenstein announced his retirement on Tuesday, tributes immediately poured in. Among those celebrating his impressive eleven-season career was quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly. She shared a powerful message about Havenstein’s role in shaping her husband into the champion he is today. Kelly believes Stafford’s Super Bowl moment would not have happened without him.

“Thank you, Rob; you’re what’s right with the game, and you will be missed,” Kelly wrote, reacting to the reel posted by the Rams’ official account.

“Thank you for helping my husband become a Super Bowl champion,” she wrote in another story. “It doesn’t happen without you… The most important position in the NFL that doesn’t get the attention it most certainly deserves. What an incredible career you had, but you are an even better man. I know this next season of life will be a good one for you.”

For the record, Rob Havenstein played at right tackle during the team’s 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. He was part of the O-line that guarded Matthew Stafford during the team’s game-winning drive. Kelly’s message of gratitude comes as a response to a reel shared by Los Angeles that beautifully conveyed what Havenstein meant to the organization.

“That’s all we got; that’s all we need,” Rob says at the beginning to fire up his teammates. “Put the man to your left, to your right; that’s all we need, baby.”

Other moments in the video show him on the field playing, locking in, and having fun with his teammates.

Head coach Sean McVay also made an appearance, describing Rob as the “epitome of a pro’s pro and a man’s man.”

He also praised his consistency, competitiveness, attention to detail, and mental and physical toughness. He highlighted how almost everyone on the team voted him captain, calling it a pleasure to witness his growth.

To your surprise, Stafford also dropped by in between the frames to laud Rob. Calling him an “unbelievable person,” he admitted that his presence never went unnoticed. He praised his ability to both stay focused and keep it light when needed. The QB also credited him for protecting him through the years and playing in every situation whenever needed.

The reel concluded with McVay saying, “He represents everything that’s right about the Rams.”

These sweet messages show that Rob Havenstein’s legacy stretches far beyond the stat sheet. They arrived shortly after the veteran officially hung up his cleats via an Instagram post.

Matthew Stafford’s offensive tackle announces retirement

After spending all of his twelve years with the Rams, the player finally stepped away from the NFL earlier this week. Drafted in the second round in 2015, he acted as a steady force on the offensive line. He also uplifted his teammates as their captain over the past four seasons. While Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win was indeed his career highlight, he showed up big on multiple occasions. On Tuesday, he shared a carousel post along with a caption that backed his status as a proven lineman.

“11 years, 150+ starts, 4-time captain, 4 NFC West Championships, 2 NFC Championships, and 1x Super Bowl Champion,” he wrote. “What a ride it’s been! I can look back on my career and smile, knowing I have given everything I had and more to the game I love. In saying that, I am officially retiring from the NFL.”

Imago November 11, 2018 Los Angeles, CA…Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) on the line during the NFL American Football Herren USA Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Ca on November 11, 2018. NFL 2018: Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams NOV 11 – ZUMAc04_ 20181111_zaf_c04_232 Copyright: xJevonexMoorex

He also thanked everyone in the organization and his family for their love and support over the years. The 2025 season had been a bumpy ride for Havenstein after an ankle injury cost him a few important games.

Despite returning from IR, he couldn’t suit up for the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks. After a tough loss, he admitted his ankle was healthy enough to play, but he couldn’t have played at his usual level.

In his career, he played 148 regular-season games and started every single one, ranking seventh in the Rams’ history. Now that Rob is out, who could be his next replacement?

Earlier, McVay showed confidence in Warren McClendon Jr. on the back of his strong showing in Havenstein’s absence, especially during the playoffs. Havenstein leaves behind a legacy of leadership that shaped the Rams for over a decade. Filling his shoes now becomes the team’s top priority amid other major decisions.