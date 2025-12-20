Kelly Stafford Shares Emotional Message for Matthew Stafford After Rams QB’s Injury Scare

Essentials Inside The Story Matthew Stafford receives a heartfelt message from his wife.

Fans were concerned about Stafford following his injury during the Seahawks game.

Matthew Stafford's injury affects his MVP odds.

The recent Instagram reel Kelly Stafford posted is a brief, yet intensely moving, love letter to Matthew Stafford following a recent injury scare. It feels like a post meant for a family group chat that she decided to share with the world. The video leans into real emotion, not polished PR, which fits the way Kelly has always shown up online for her husband and their family.

In the reel, Kelly spotlights Matthew in the middle of the chaos of an NFL season, framing him not just as the Los Angeles Rams’ veteran quarterback, but as a husband and dad who keeps getting back up after big hits and big moments. The tone aligns with her usual “family over everything” vibe from her bio, where she describes herself as “Wife to an amazing man & mom to 4 kids,” and it lends extra weight to her message after a night when fans were concerned about his health.

Matthew Stafford is now playing with a rib injury sustained late in the Rams’ Week 16 road game against the Seattle Seahawks. He suffered a severe blow to the ribs from a Seattle defender in the fourth quarter and went to the medical tent for evaluation, raising real concern about whether he could finish the game.

Although it hurt, the Rams’ injury trackers confirmed that Stafford stayed in and continued to play, with reports noting that he would “remain in the game” while dealing with the rib issue.

This in-game scare comes on top of a season where Stafford has already been managing lingering back problems that limited his training camp work. He aggravated a disk in his back during the offseason, missed almost the first month of camp, and the team used a cautious plan to get him ready for Week 1, including rest days and rehab work.

Stafford has said, “Whatever happens, happens. I’m playing like I always play. I got no issues with a physical game. Obviously, would love to stay as clean as possible, but I’m not thinking twice about that at all. I’m out there ready to go play.”

Matthew Stafford’s MVP case takes a hit

That Week 16 overtime loss definitely hurt Stafford’s MVP chances, but he is still near the top of the race. Before the game, he was the clear betting favorite at many sportsbooks, with odds around -250 to -300, which means most analysts expected him to win the award.

After the loss in Seattle, those odds moved closer to around -200, so he is still in front, just not by as much as before.

​The big problem is what the loss did to the Rams, not to Stafford’s numbers. Seattle’s comeback pushed the Seahawks to 12-3 and dropped the Rams to 11-4, flipping both the NFC West lead and the race for the No. 1 seed.

MVP voters usually like quarterbacks on teams that finish first or near the top of their conference, so losing that spot gives more hope to other contenders like Drake Maye and Josh Allen, who are sitting right behind Stafford in a lot of MVP discussions and betting odds.

​With Kelly riding for him publicly and Stafford refusing to change the way he plays, this story is far from over for the Rams’ quarterback. The MVP race just got tighter, but so did the spotlight on how he answers these next two weeks.