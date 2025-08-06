Kyren Williams Gets Overwhelmed Remembering Sean McVay’s Role in His $33M Success Story

“He’s been here, been leading, been doing exactly what Kyren does. And so [we’ve] been pleased. We’ll see if there’s an opportunity to be able to land that plane,” Sean McVay heaped massive praise on the running back last month. After all, in his rookie season in 2022, the man earned his first Pro Bowl, while finishing third in the NFL in yards rushing (2,582 yards) with 26 touchdowns. In fact, Kyren Williams is hoping to do the same this season by being present for the Rams. But this time, it led to an even bigger feat for the RB.

While almost every team struggled with questions about players’ absence during contract negotiations, McVay didn’t have trouble with Kyren Williams. And even if he also had been involved in the talks about his contract extension, the player was present. He was in the final year of his rookie contract. From OTAs to the training camps, he was there for his team. And perhaps, that’s why the results are paying off.

Yes! Kyren Williams will continue to be part of this journey with the Rams as he just signed his three-year extension deal, which is valued at $33 million, as per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Nearly $23 million of that money is guaranteed. And he credited his success to none other than the Rams’ coach McVay.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the presser, an emotional Williams acknowledged how much the deal meant to him and the opportunity it gives him to support his loved ones. Especially his mother, for whom he once said, “She’s always been my rock“. No doubt, Taryn has supported him in his overall career, but this time, he also didn’t forget to add a few words for the coach as well.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“Coach McVay is more concerned about me as a person than as a player. Having him involved in negotiations showed me that my coach genuinely cares about my well-being and wants what’s best for me. It was meaningful to explain my feelings and why I believe I deserve what I’ve worked for. His support means a lot to me, and I’m grateful for his understanding,” he said.

Now, with Williams on board, the Rams will aim to keep the momentum up. In just three seasons and 38 games, the 24-year-old has already made a name for himself. He racked up 2,582 rushing yards on 579 carries, averaging a solid 4.5 yards per touch, and scoring 26 touchdowns along the way.

Last season alone, the Rams’ # 23 was the heart of the Rams’ ground game, piling up 1,299 rushing yards. He also got the Second-Team All-Pro selection back in 2023. Was this the right decision by the franchise?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean McVay and the Rams’ faith in Kyren Williams might be a smart bet

Remember Todd Gurley. In 2018, the Rams handed Gurley a massive $60 million extension that quickly turned sour due to injuries. Later, he was released. Fast forward to 2025, and McVay’s Rams are once again betting big on a running back. But this time, it’s a different story.

Unlike the Gurley deal, Williams’ contract doesn’t reset the market or tie the Rams’ hands. Gurley’s $45 million in guarantees was a mountain the Rams couldn’t climb down from, whereas Williams’ $23 million guarantee is far more digestible. Gurley never played a down on his extension, due to knee issues. Williams, on the other hand, hasn’t missed a practice as said. So, the Rams seemingly won’t regret their decision to offer a lucrative deal to their running back, who coincidentally will get the guaranteed amount (initial two digits) similar to his jersey no.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That kind of dependability, in McVay’s eyes, is priceless. The head coach routinely praises his running back for his leadership and discipline. “He’s got this great energy that everybody thrives off of. I think he’s really understanding how to really be able to set the example with his play and with the way that he goes about his daily rhythm. I’ve been super impressed with him,” the HC said at training camp.

With Williams locked in at a fair price, McVay and the Rams have a good chance to prove themselves without saddling the team with future regrets. However, the season is yet to start!