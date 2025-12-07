LA Rams Send 3-Word Message to Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Before Cardinals Game

Matthew Stafford is playing some of the best football of his career, and the Los Angeles Rams are making sure the world knows who is behind that success. Stafford has led his side to a 9-3 record and has a passer rating of 111.7 with 3,073 yards and 32 touchdowns, making him one of the top MVP contenders for the season. Along with his incredible ability, behind this stellar effort has been the overwhelming support of his wife, Kelly, and their four children.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Acknowledging this support for their star quarterback, the Rams sent a special message to the Stafford family.

“Our supportive queens 👑💙,” the Rams’ Instagram account commented on a post by the NFL where Kelly Stafford and her daughters are seen cheering for Matthew during the game against the Carolina Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Kelly has been a pillar of support for Matthew Stafford since their time at the University of Georgia, when they first met and started dating. The couple then got married in 2015 and has four children together. Kelly and Matthew welcomed identical twins Sawyer and Chandler in March 2017, Hunter in August 2018, and then Tyler in June 2020.

Throughout this time together, Stafford has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, first with the Detroit Lions and now with the Rams, where he won the Super Bowl in 2022. Like that championship-winning season, Stafford is performing at a superstar level again and has helped the LA Rams become a bona fide contender as they sit second in the NFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing this title charge, the Matthew Stafford-led Rams will take on the unpredictable Arizona Cardinals, who, despite having a disappointing 3-9 season, have put in some valiant performances. This game is also important, as the Rams suffered a nail-biting 31-28 loss against the Carolina Panthers.

Stafford had his struggles in that defeat as he turned the ball over three times. Hence, ahead of the Cardinals, the Rams QB1 is ready to rediscover winning momentum and consolidate his place as the MVP frontrunner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Matthew Stafford addresses performance against Carolina, sets focus on Arizona

Despite throwing for 243 yards and recording two touchdowns, it was Matthew Stafford’s three turnovers that cost the Rams against the Panthers. Now, the 37-year-old quarterback is focused on the Cardinals.

“I know that whether we win or we lose, I move on pretty darn quickly,” Stafford said Wednesday. “I just know that I have another challenge in front of me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As one of the NFL’s most experienced passers, Stafford knows he can’t afford such mistakes. He has the experience and the wherewithal to understand that a player with his capabilities can’t afford such mistakes. Especially during a season where he is on the way to winning his first league MVP award.

“I’ve played in a lot of games now, so (moving on) just feels like it comes easy to me,” Stafford said. “It doesn’t mean that I don’t care about each and every single one of them, and do everything I can to try and help us win each and every one of them. But I do know that unless it’s the last game of the year, there’s another one coming, and you better be ready for it.”

With a reinvigorated Matthew Stafford, the Rams will start as favorites over their NFC West rivals, who haven’t been at their best so far this season.