Rams Legend’s Stern Warning to Sean McVay After Making Matthew Stafford Demand

The Chicago Bears are bracing for a tough challenge Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, especially when it comes to slowing down L.A.’s QB Matthew Stafford and wide receiver duo, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. However, given that the Rams’ pass defense has not been good enough in the past few games, franchise legend Torry Holt has offered a cautionary note to Sean McVay.

“Now, I will say this about the Rams. They have to be better on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the passing game,” Holt said during an appearance on the Up and Adams show. “Their corners, they need to be a lot stickier in coverage than they’ve been in the last four, five, or six games, particularly last week against the Carolina Panthers, because that was the most recent game. They’ve got to be sticky defensively on the back end.”

The Rams have struggled in this department despite being defensively solid throughout the 2025 season. These discrepancies on the back end were evident in the Wildcard matchup against the Panthers, where they allowed Bryce Young to throw for 264 yards and gave up a career-high 134 yards to rookie Jalen Coker.

Not to forget, the Rams have also seen their pass defense DVOA fall from -12.9% to 3.5% while allowing 25 explosive pass plays over the last six weeks, the second-most in the league, as per FTN Fantasy.

That said, Sean McVay needs his cornerbacks Darious Williams and Cobie Durant to be “stickier,” especially after Ahkello Witherspoon was placed on injury reserve.

Alongside these issues with the coverage on the back, Holt wants the Rams to focus on a few more things to ensure victory in the Windy City.

“They’ve got to find a way to frustrate Caleb Williams, get him back to the old Caleb Williams when frustration sets in and he’s not as locked in and focused on his job,” Holt said. “Lastly, for the Rams to really secure this win, they’ve got to be good on special teams. That is critical. And the weather may be an issue, so they’ve got to handle the football really well, but they’ve got to be good on special teams in executing the game plan there.”

Caleb Williams leads the NFL with nine big-time throws while out of the pocket under pressure, while recording 8.4 yards per scramble as a backup plan. Subsequently, the Rams have a pressure rate of 36.9% over the last six weeks, but their sack rate is just 6.8%, meaning they are successfully generating heat but failing to close the door, a dangerous combination against a dual-threat playmaker like Williams.

January 4, 2026, Los Angeles, CA, United States: Matthew Stafford, 9 of the Los Angeles Rams, waving during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 4, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

As Torry Holt highlights these certain issues for the Rams, he remains positive about the LA offense, which has performed at an incredible level so far this season. Hence, ahead of this NFC divisional round, he wants Sean McVay to focus on what has worked for him and Matthew Stafford throughout the season.

Holt emphasizes the importance of the Rams’ running game

During his appearance on the Up and Adams show, host Kay Adams also asked Torry Holt about Los Angeles’ running game, which has been a strength throughout the season.

The Rams rank 7th in total yards (2,152) and average a highly efficient 126.6 yards per game. Led by Kyren Williams and his 1,252 yards with 10 touchdowns, the unit achieved a rare 50.1% success rate, making them one of the most consistent offenses in the NFL.

Highlighting these positives, Holt expressed confidence that Sean McVay will utilize his running backs to the fullest, allowing Matthew Stafford to showcase his talent.

“I think, you know, if McVay is making it a point and an emphasis to our backs all week long that we’re going to run the football, and not only are we going to run it, we’re going to run it well,” Holt said. “I believe that they will come out and do just that. It helps set up so many other things—play action, some boots, and some things that really highlight the things that Matthew Stafford does really well in this offense.”

Now, all eyes will be on Soldier Field as Rams supporters hope to see their team continue this dominant run and recreate the heroics from their Super Bowl-winning season in 2022.