Rams Make Clear Demand From Puka Nacua Before $164M Commitment, Per Report

Essentials Inside The Story Puka Nacua has the numbers for a massive deal, but his off-field issues are putting everything at risk

The Los Angeles Rams are watching closely

Contract talks are uncertain, and tough decisions are looming

Despite recording over 4,400 scrimmage yards in three seasons, wide receiver Puka Nacua is making more heads turn because of his off-the-field antics. These actions have put a lot of pressure on the wide receiver and the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, the Rams have clearly warned Nacua, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, to be in his best shape, both form and behavior-wise.

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“The Rams made it clear publicly and even more firmly behind the scenes in recent weeks that Nacua will have to correct his off-field behavior to earn the type of contract his league-leading play would typically merit,” wrote Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

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According to Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti, there is a possibility that Nacua could be earning about $41 million per year. If the Rams offer him a four-year contract extension, it would come to $164 million. It is a massive number, but only just behind the Seattle Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s $168.6 million contract. But with the recent developments, it doesn’t look like the Rams are willing to offer such a contract if the WR continues with his controversial activities.

Just before the end of last season, Nacua appeared on internet personality Adin Ross’ livestream. There, he made a gesture of rubbing his hands in front of the camera and saying he would be performing it the next time he scores a touchdown. But it was a dance that features an antisemitic trope. Consequently, he earned a lot of criticism and had to apologize for hurting the sentiments of the Jewish people.

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Tony's Top Prospects For WR For RAMS

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 04: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua 12 warms up prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on January 4, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Cardinals at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2601400168

In that same video, he even called out the referees, saying, “They want to be on TV.”

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The NFL has strict policies against players who criticize the league’s officiating. The two-time All-Pro was fined $25,000 for his comment. That was not all. Earlier in the offseason, a lawsuit was filed against him. It claimed Nacua had bitten two women while being intoxicated. But Nacua’s lawyers denied all the allegations, saying he had checked into a private facility before the incident took place.

If he stays away from controversy, there is a possibility he could get his desired sum. But there lies a lingering question of whether the $164 million is still a reality despite the franchise giving the WR a warning.

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What does Puka Nacua’s future hold?

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Puka Nacua in 2023. They offered him a four-year contract valued at $4.08 million. Fast forward to 2026, the Pro Bowler is set to earn $5.76 as base salary, which is more than his contract valuation. It happened because of the Proven Performance Escalator. As a fifth-round pick, he has consistently performed at a top level and earned a Pro Bowl appearance in his first three years. It is a great scenario for Nacua, but it does not necessarily guarantee him a contract extension, certainly not an early one.

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“I don’t believe that an early extension is now a guarantee, even if the Rams have been clear they’d like Nacua to be with them for the long term,” wrote Jourdan Rodrigue. “But the organization has a natural cushion during which to monitor Nacua, as they don’t typically do early extensions until training camp. If they still aren’t totally sure or need more time, they could even use the franchise tag on Nacua next spring — a move they’ve typically avoided.”

2026 is the last year of Puka Nacua’s rookie contract. But the Rams can always use a franchise tag, keeping him for another year. It will give them a chance to keep an eye on him. Moreover, head coach Sean McVay believes Nacua is a “kid” whose “heart he trusts.” So, it is up to the WR to highlight his ability to stay out of trouble. However, if things do not go as the franchise has planned, there is the option to trade him.

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The Rams have never been shy of trading top players. In 2021, McVay traded the franchise quarterback, Jared Goff, to the Detroit Lions in exchange for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick. Last offseason, they released Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Cooper Kupp after failing to find a trade partner. Despite the Rams’ desire to sign Nacua to a long-term deal, it probably won’t happen until the next offseason. But it is up to the WR to earn the extension.