“Many Snitches”: Randy Moss & Myles Garrett Share Harsh Locker Room Reality After DE’s Rams Move

Spending 14 seasons in the league, playing for different teams, certainly brings an NFL player right under the spotlight. But for former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss, the spotlight always meant a new controversy or a new scandal. For example, one of the biggest controversies of his career would always be the ‘mooning’ incident following the 2005 playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, when a simple touchdown celebration turned into a disgusting act, leading to chaos both in and out of the locker room. So, when Myles Garrett and Will Anderson Jr. went fishing with Moss, some locker room conversations started getting attention again.

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While waiting for the fish to bite, Moss talked about betting with teammates on who’d sack the quarterback first. “I remember back in the day them boys used to have so much money out there on who got to the quarterback first. Oh man, it used to be ridiculous.”

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Garrett, comparing his own locker room experience, on Chasing 10 with Randy Moss, replied with a very measured take, “Yeah, you can’t even talk money in the locker room anymore.”

But before Garrett brought back the conversation to fishing again, probably because he didn’t want to talk about his former team, Ross had already replied to Garrett’s locker room talk, “Man, you know how many snitches you got in that locker room these days.”

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Randy Moss, who played for the New England Patriots between 2007 and 2010, reflected on one of his core memories from back in the day. Reportedly, Moss used to play Liar’s Poker in the locker room with the Patriots owner, Robert Kraft.

“If anybody know what Liar’s Poker is, that’s like a game that with a dollar bill. That’s my best moment with Mr. Kraft, sitting in the locker room and playing Liar’s Poker.

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“I know that sounds crazy, that’s the owner of the team, he owns the whole organization. ‘Well, Moss, what are y’all doing gambling in the locker room?’ Well, it was with the owner,” Moss said.

But before anyone could rush to any conclusion, Moss also clarified that the bets were placed in fun and were never intended to hurt the integrity of the sport or the dynamics within the locker room. It was just Kraft’s way of teaching a few guys on the team how to play the game.

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“It was fun. It was just for dollars, nothing crazy, no big-time gambling stakes. Just a dollar so he can teach us how to play Liar’s Poker, and I enjoyed that. Straight cash homie.”

Garrett’s comments, on the other hand, hit harder because he just left the Cleveland Browns. A locker room that didn’t show the support when he needed it the most. Back in 2019, after Garrett and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph were involved in an on-field brawl after the two started hitting each other. Garrett alleged that Rudolph used a racial slur, pushing the ex-Browns player to his limit, and swinging his helmet at the Steelers QB’s uncovered head.

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What pushed things over the edge in Garrett’s case was the alleged lack of support from his team. At least, that’s what everyone saw publicly. According to a report by The Guardian, former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens had declined to address the incident or his conversations with Garrett.

“What Myles and I talk about stays between Myles and I,” Kitchens said. “I’m sure Myles presented himself professionally, like he’s done ever since the moment it happened [and] afterward. He’s been nothing but professional in his responses.”

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The Browns locker room and Garrett have had their ups and downs, with the most recent coming last year when he directed his frustrations after losing games continuously.

“To lose the same way every time, it’s frustrating as hell,” Garrett had said after a loss against the Steelers and eventually requested for a trade from the team.

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“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

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“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

Garrett’s frustrations and trade request had a point. The reigning DPOY was tired of losing games because of an offense that couldn’t score points.

But that frustration will change into an explosive performance now as Garrett heads into the 2026 season with the Los Angeles Rams. His trade shocked the entire league as he had asked for one immediately after the 2024 season. The Browns locked him in with a four-year, $160 million deal, with a no-trade clause, but he waived it to join a championship team.

Myles Garrett’s trade to the Rams becomes the highlight of the offseason

The Browns moved Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams on June 1 for pass rusher Jared Verse and stacked up draft picks: a 2027 first-rounder, a ‘28 second-rounder, and a ‘29 third-rounder. The Browns get capital to build their future on, and the Rams get a playmaker their head coach, Sean McVay, has wanted for years.

The Rams made the trade with one goal in mind. As Adam Schefter put it on ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, June 2nd, Los Angeles is “hellbent on dethroning the [Super Bowl champion] Seahawks,” who defeated them 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game this January.

General manager Andrew Berry had recently stated that he wanted Garrett to be a “career Brown.” But the Seahawks made a tantalizing offer that was months in the making, and the Browns eventually agreed to trade their star after they restructured Garrett’s contract to defer payments. Berry called it a crossroads decision.

“As discussions intensified we were stuck at a legitimate crossroads: do we hold on to a truly generational player who has become the identity of our team, or do we make the difficult decision that we think is best for the organization over the long run?” Berry explained.

Garrett recorded 23 sacks last season, an NFL single-season record. And he did it on a 5-12 Browns team that never found its offensive rhythm. Myles was the only one to get a Pro Bowl nod from that roster. But the Browns still need a franchise quarterback. This trade gives them the picks to draft and build around one. As for Garrett, pairing up with the reigning MVP quarterback, Matthew Stafford, just gave him a real Super Bowl window.