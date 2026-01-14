Rams’ Matthew Stafford Announces Double Injury News Before Playoff Game vs. Bears

Essentials Inside The Story Stafford gives an update on his finger scare after bending it back in Wild Card win

Rams QB delivers calm update that steadies locker room confidence

Lingering back issue and brutal Soldier Field cold add pressure test

When Matthew Stafford’s right index finger bent backward against Carolina Panthers defensive lineman DJ Wonnum’s arm in the Wild Card round, the picture was uncertain. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback bent down in pain, nursing his finger while his squad was fighting to get through the Wild Card round. But Stafford didn’t flinch. He battled through the pain and led the Rams to a 34-31 win with a game-winning drive. Now, as they get ready for the divisional round, the quarterback has shared updates on his finger and more.

“Hand is good,” Stafford said to Jim Gray on the Let’s Go! podcast. “I’m not worried about it all. I was just throwing a ball over the middle to Puka and caught somebody’s forearm. Just bent it way back. I was looking down a little bit like, ‘what’s this thing going to look like when I go down there and look at it?’ But it was fine. A little bit stiff throughout the game, like a jammed finger. But I know by Sunday next week, I’ll be feeling great.”

Post-game X-rays revealed no fractures in the right index finger on Sunday. Rams head coach Sean McVay has also confirmed that Stafford wouldn’t need protective gear.

“He’s as tough as it gets and we’ll be good to go,” McVay said of Stafford.

But this finger sprain wasn’t Stafford’s only concern heading into what could be one of the biggest games of his season.

January 4, 2026, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 4: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams waving during a game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Aside from the latest finger injury, Stafford’s also been managing a back issue that dates back to training camp, when an aggravated disk kept him sidelined for most of the preseason. But when asked about it, Stafford’s answer was crisp and positive.

“It’s feeling great,” Stafford said when Jim Gray asked about his back.

While his words didn’t reveal a lot, the double injury news update was an altogether positive one for the fans. That matter-of-fact tone has become a trademark for Stafford when discussing physical ailments. It’s perhaps a necessary mindset for a quarterback who’s endured multiple punishments throughout his career, including cracked ribs and an ankle sprain in 2024. Despite these ailments and his age, Stafford’s durability has never been in question. What will be tested now is his ability to execute in an environment designed to exploit weakness when he goes up against the Chicago Bears.

Matthew Stafford’s Soldier Field challenge

The Bears upstaged Green Bay in 23-degree weather. Now Sunday’s forecast calls for temperatures around 10 degrees with persistent Chicago winds. For a team that plays in climate-controlled Los Angeles, it’s a dramatic shift, and could also be the coldest game Stafford has ever played in a while. But he’s not fazed.

“I played a handful of games there throughout the years,” Stafford said about playing in Soldier Field’s weather. “The good thing for us is it was windy this past week in Carolina. When it goes to cold weather, we played the Jets last year and I think it was like 12 degrees at kickoff. You just adjust to whatever the weather allows you to do. I think if it’s just cold with a little bit of wind, we go play. I love that kind of stuff. That’s playoff football, right?”

Stafford has already faced extreme conditions when playing for the Detroit Lions. Across his career, when playing in 32 degrees or below, Stafford’s got a 3-3 record.

All in all, the Bears are simply better suited to these climates. They have gone 59-59-1 below 32 degrees. Moreover, Soldier Field presents unique challenges beyond temperature. The stadium’s reputation as one of the NFL’s tougher road environments isn’t accidental. Stafford knows this very well.

“I think they do a heck of a job creating home field advantage,” Stafford admitted on the podcast. “They love going out there cheering for the Bears. I remember playing a bunch of division games there when I was in Detroit. It was always just a difficult environment to go in and win. You could have spurts of these times when you’re playing well. But if they turn that momentum and that crowd gets behind them, it’s a tough place to play.”

Matthew Stafford knows Sunday’s atmosphere will be amplified by the playoff intensity. What’s more, Chicago has just tasted its first Wild Card victory in 15 years. Against those odds, Stafford has to manage two injuries and Chicago’s frigid welcome to try to add another signature playoff moment to his resume.