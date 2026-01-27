Matthew Stafford Announces Immediate Plans on Rams Future After Sean McVay Snaps at QB’s Retirement Question

Essentials Inside The Story Stafford remains firm about a decision on his future despite MVP-caliber 2025 season

McVay defends QB, emphasizing Stafford’s value and league-leading performance

Veteran 37-year-old still prioritizes family and personal reflection over immediate decision

The sting of an NFC Championship loss might be the least of the Rams’ worries, as the future of their MVP-caliber quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is now the biggest question in Los Angeles. A major reason behind the Rams’ success in 2025 was QB1 Matthew Stafford’s incredible performance. However, at 37, there’s been a lot of speculation about the 2009 1st overall pick’s future. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go podcast, Stafford addressed the issue.

“It’ll be a lot that goes into it,” Stafford told Jim Gray. “It’s a physical, a mental, and emotional decision, a personal and a family decision as well. We’ll figure all that kind of stuff out with some time.”

While the veteran quarterback showed everyone that age is just a number this season, he’s clear on the fact that for now, family comes first.

“I know I had a ton of fun playing football this season and had so much fun playing for the Rams,” Stafford added. “So when I’m ready to figure that out, I’ll be ready to figure that out. That moment isn’t right now. I have so much more time, I feel like, to reflect on just the people and the season that we just had. I want to appreciate that and give it the time that it deserves before I start thinking personally about what’s next for me and my family and me.”

Stafford is coming off the best season of his career. He closed out the regular season by leading the league in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), which has made him an MVP favorite. In Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, Stafford continued his stellar form as he completed 22 of 35 passes for 374 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

With these incredible numbers, there’s a whole lot of football left in Matthew Stafford. It will only be fair for his fans and the Rams organization to give their star quarterback all the time he needs to make a decision, especially as Stafford still has more time left on his contract.

While Stafford has remained noncommittal about his future, the Rams’ head coach has made his position crystal clear. When reporters pressed Sean McVay about whether he expects his franchise quarterback to return for the 2026 season, the typically composed coach didn’t hold back his frustration with the line of questioning.

Sean McVay snaps after a Matthew Stafford retirement question

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was in no mood to answer questions about Matthew Stafford’s NFL future following a close NFC Championship loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In the post-game press conference, McVay was asked if he thought Stafford would be back for the 2026 season.

“If he still wants to play. What the hell kind of question is that?” McVay snapped back. “We’ve been totally present. I know if he wants to, he’s still playing at a pretty damn good clip. I mean, he’s the MVP of the league. If he’s not, I mean, I got respect for everybody else, but this guy played at a level that’s just different.”

McVay’s passionate defense of his quarterback spoke volumes about Stafford’s value to the organization and the mutual respect between coach and player. For now, the football world will simply have to wait as the MVP-caliber quarterback takes the time he needs to chart his next chapter.