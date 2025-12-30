Matthew Stafford Breaks Silence on Offense’s Failures After Tying Unfortunate Brett Favre Record

The Los Angeles Rams expected a smoother finish, but the road turned bumpy again in Week 17. The 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons stung. It felt heavier because it looked familiar. Missed chances. Late mistakes. And afterward, Matthew Stafford did not dodge it. The veteran quarterback stepped forward and owned the night.

To begin with, the numbers told a rough story. Stafford finished 22 of 38 through the air. That is 57.9 percent. He threw for 269 yards. He added two touchdowns. However, three interceptions flipped the night. The Rams could not recover. Against the Falcons, those turnovers kept swinging the momentum the wrong way. And after the final whistle, Stafford made it clear he knew exactly where the night slipped.

“I just didn’t play well enough,” Stafford told reporters. “Nothing they did, to be honest with you. Same kind of stuff that they’ve been doing all year. We just didn’t execute well enough. I obviously didn’t play well enough, and that’s what it is.”

Then came the moment that tied history. Unfortunately, not the good kind. Stafford threw a pick-six, matching Brett Favre for the most ever. Later, another nearly followed. Falcons safety Xavier Watts stepped out of bounds. Officials confirmed it after review.

When asked about what comes next, Stafford admitted his mind was stuck on “letting those guys down.” That feeling lingered longer than the stat line.

Finally, Stafford simplified what was missing.

“It boils down to execution every week, right?” Stafford asked rhetorically. “Either you do execute and make the throws, or you don’t. And I didn’t do that tonight. So, hurt us, and we weren’t able to overcome it.”

For the Rams Nation, the message was clear. Accountability came first. Now the response has to follow.

