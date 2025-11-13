Matthew Stafford Calls Aaron Donald a “Jerk” Amid Rams Legend’s Unretirement Plans

Many still can’t get over the fact that Rams legend Aaron Donald hung up his cleats at just 32. But even in retirement, Donald can’t escape the heat from his former quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who has just one word for the Rams legend’s decision to walk away: “Jerk.”

“I miss them days, man, miss them days,” said Aaron with a laugh, to which Matthew replied,

“Yeah, I bet you do, you jerk. God.”

The banter took place during the QB’s appearance on the Inner Circle podcast hosted by former NFL players Matt Ryan and Aaron Donald. The trio was discussing the NFL’s new safety rules. Matthew acknowledged that the new rules made the game easier for quarterbacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Inner Circle Podcast (@the.inner.circle.podcast)

“The rules help me play longer now, you can’t get dumped like you used to, where you’re breaking AC, joints, and collarbone and all that kind of stuff all the time,” the QB said.

It soon made Aaron reflect on the good old days, and that’s when Stafford poked fun at him without missing a beat. While it’s all in good humor, Matthew’s reply makes sense. After all, Donald built his legacy out of those hard-hitting days by dominating offensive lines.

Interestingly, Stafford’s playful jab comes just days after he spoke about Aaron’s unretirement.

“I would love to have AD back, but we’ll see if he’s into that. I wouldn’t think so,” Matthew revealed on the Let’s Go podcast. But he also left the decision to someone else.

He added that head coach Sean McVay may know better about the former Rams DT’s return. But why is Stafford unsure?

Donald is happily focusing on his family and personal goals unrelated to the sport, which are luxuries for active players. On the fitness front, the quarterback thinks Aaron is more than ready to hit the field whenever he wants and could put up a solid performance. But the NFL genius won’t come until he wants to, even if the Rams are eager to take him back in a heartbeat.

The icon announced his retirement in March 2024, leaving behind a memorable NFL career that spanned 10 impressive seasons.

He bagged multiple honors, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time first-team All-Pro, and a 10-time Pro Bowl selection. Additionally, he finished his journey with 111 sacks, the most in the Rams’ history. His decision to step away from the sport was hurtful to NFL enthusiasts, but the player was at peace.

“I’m full. I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me. I’ll always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17-[game] season. I just don’t got the urge to want to push myself to do that no more,” he said post-retirement.

Despite Donald’s confession of feeling “burned out,” is it possible he has had a change of heart about his situation?

Aaron Donald teases an NFL comeback

Aaron dropped hints about his comeback in August, leaving everyone wondering whether he was truly done with football. It all began when a Los Angeles fan posted a photoshopped image of Green Bay’s defensive end Micah Parsons in a Rams jersey.

Mind you, Parsons was playing for the Dallas Cowboys back then. So, the fan joked that the Rams should trade for him, and the post caught Donald’s attention.

“If @_micahparsons11 go to the Rams I might have to call @210ths and get in football shape wit that D-line would be unreal,” Donald wrote.

On Aaron’s comment, Parsons chimed in with his own take.

“@aarondonald99 man!!! Don’t tell me info like that!! @davidmulugheta.”

While it was a fun back-and-forth between the two players, fans wished for it to come true. Sadly, more than half the season has gone by, but Donald hasn’t returned. As Matthew implied, the big decision still rests with Aaron, who is enjoying his time away from the field.

As for fans, the wait continues for at least the next two to three years until the age factor kicks in and dashes the remaining hopes.