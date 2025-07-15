Matthew Stafford Catches Strays for Jared Goff After Controversy Erupts Over ESPN’s QB Rankings

Picture this: the NFL quarterback hierarchy isn’t some stately coronation. It’s more like a high-stakes game of musical chairs played on the Game of Thrones Iron Throne—one minute you’re basking in the glow of a Super Bowl ring, the next, some young gun with a laser arm and a record-breaking contract is eyeing your seat. That electric tension, that constant reshuffling of respect, is exactly where we find Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff right now, caught in the crossfire of some seriously spicy QB tier talk.

The spark? A recent segment on Woodward Sports where the hosts diced up the league’s signal-callers. They didn’t mince words: “Like Patrick Mahomes is a tier by himself just because of the Super Bowl rings he has.” Clear enough. Mahomes sits alone, the undisputed king. But the next tier? That’s where the plot thickened.

“I think Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Jared Goff are in a tier,” declared one host, placing the resurgent Lions QB firmly among the league’s current elite young guns. And where did that leave the veteran Rams hero, the man with the cannon arm and a Super Bowl ring of his own? “And then I think it’s the Jayden Daniels, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert.” Ouch. Tier Three.

For Stafford, a warrior with 59,809 career passing yards (10th all-time), 377 touchdowns, and a 102.3 playoff passer rating (5th-best ever), landing alongside a promising rookie (even one with Daniels’ achievements) and the sometimes-frustratingly brilliant Herbert felt… chilly.

Especially when the hosts doubled down on Goff’s ascension: “Like I put Goff on that list in the top five somewhere in that tier.” The implication? Stafford’s time among the absolute apex predators might be winding down, while Goff, fresh off a league-leading 72.4% completion rate and 111.8 passer rating in 2024, is surging.

The analysis got particularly personal when dissecting mobility—or the perceived lack thereof. Dismissing the idea Stafford holds some elusive edge, they pointedly noted, “Everybody talks about how much more of a mobile quarterback Stafford is and stuff like that. You know, none of them—the Stafford, was it CJ Stroud and Jared Goff—none of them have rushed for more than 304 yards in a season ever.”

The verdict was blunt: “Stats don’t lie, boys. He ain’t moving anywhere. He’s not mobile.” They conceded his pocket craft, “He could—he’s more mobile in the pocket and avoiding pressure and things like that,” but the overall assessment stung: “The only thing I remember about Stafford is him sliding short. He knows how to handle pressure better—that’s all.”

Meanwhile, ESPN released its Top 10 QB ranking, and let’s just say they weren’t quite in agreement with the hosts.

From crown to crosshairs: The Stafford-Goff tier war heats up

Herbert’s (Rank 7) placement above Goff (Rank 8) drew its own incredulous reaction: “How the hell can Herbert be over Jared Goff like any metric?” The stats back the outrage—Goff’s 2024 efficiency dwarfed Herbert’s very solid year, and his leadership transformed Detroit from lovable losers into NFC powerhouses, securing that massive $212 million extension.

This tier-tinkering taps into a fundamental NFL truth: legacy is fluid. Stafford’s (Rank 6 on ESPN’s list) resume is etched in granite—the 136 consecutive starts (3rd longest streak ever at its peak), the record eight fourth-quarter comebacks in a single season (2016), the iconic Super Bowl LVI drive for Los Angeles. He’s the gunslinger who threw 5,000 yards at age 23 and dragged a moribund Lions teams into relevance for a decade. His arm remains a howitzer, capable of threading needles through triple coverage, as Calvin Johnson could attest.

Games / Starts 16 / 16 17 / 17 Passing Yards 3,762 (13th in NFL) 4,629 (2nd) Passing Touchdowns 20 (T‑15th) 37 (4th) Interceptions 8 (T‑86th) 12 (T‑99th) Completion % 65.8% 72.4% Passer Rating / QBR 64.7 68.4 Career Passing Yards 59,809 (10th all-time) 35,058 Career Passing TDs 377 (10th all-time) 222 Career W–L Record 108–113–1 (0.486) 81–52–1 (.608) 4th‑Q Comebacks / GW Drives 38 comebacks (tied 4th all-time) 12 game-winning drives (2nd in Lions history)

Goff, however, represents the now. His game is surgical precision, minimizing mistakes (his 1.2% INT rate in 2022 was elite), and executing an offense with machine-like efficiency. He doesn’t need to run wild; he picks you apart from the pocket, setting franchise records in Detroit for completion percentage and passer rating while ending a 32-year playoff win drought. His perfect 18-for-18, 292-yard game wasn’t just stats; it was artistry.

The irony? These two, forever linked by the seismic 2021 trade (Stafford to Los Angeles for Goff plus picks), share a bond of profound mutual respect, not rivalry. Stafford famously texted Goff welcome advice upon the trade, and their heartfelt embrace after Goff’s Lions finally bested Stafford’s Rams in the 2023 playoffs spoke volumes. They understand the grind, the pressure, the fleeting nature of elite status.

So, is Stafford truly a tier below Goff? Stats like Goff’s recent efficiency leap off the page, but Stafford’s body of work, his proven clutch gene in the playoffs (that stellar 102.3 rating), and his sheer longevity command reverence. The Woodward take is a snapshot, a reaction to the blinding glare of Goff’s current sun.

But in the NFL, seasons change, fortunes shift. Stafford’s arm, his veteran savvy, and that fire lit by perceived slights suggest this throne-room debate is far from settled. One thing’s certain: in the high-stakes game of QB tiers, complacency gets you dethroned faster than you can say ‘Hut-hut!’ The heat is on Stafford, but writing off a gunslinger with 59,809 yards and ice in his playoff veins? That’s a gamble only fools would take. The next chapter in this duel of dueling legacies promises fireworks.