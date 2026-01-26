Matthew Stafford Confirms Retirement Stance as Sean McVay Issues Statement on Rams QB’s Future After Rams’ Loss

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gave his all on the field in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks, but it still wasn’t enough. Stafford completed 22 of 35 passes for 374 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game, yet the Rams’ defense couldn’t stop Seattle as they got handed a heartbreaking 31-27 loss. With that, the Rams’ season is officially over. After the game, the focus quickly shifted to Stafford’s future with the team, but the veteran QB did not offer any clarity on his retirement stance.

“Matthew Stafford declined to say whether he would come back for an 18th season next year. He was especially short on words,” Rams reporter Nate Atkins reported on X.

Rams’ head coach Sean McVay also initially bristled at the topic of Matthew Stafford’s future, snapping, “What the hell kind of question is that?”

But McVay then also made it clear that if Matthew Stafford wants to keep playing, the Rams will welcome him back as their starter next season.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.