Rams’ Matthew Stafford Confirms Who to Blame After Public Altercation With Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams stole the spotlight with their dominating game on Sunday. The team took over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a strong 34-7 victory and jumped to the top of the NFC West. But the crowd at the SoFi Stadium noticed a flash of tension on the sidelines between head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford. The cameras caught it, and now Stafford has revealed who’s really at fault.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A little miscommunication, really, probably on me more than anything,” he said. “We always joke with each other. We were texting after the game. We’re basket cases when we’re up 30.”

Speaking on The Let’s Go Podcast on Wednesday, Stafford brushed off what appeared to be a slight altercation between him and the coach. It all took place during the late third quarter in the Rams’ blowout Week 12 win. McVay lost his cool when the quarterback threw an incomplete pass on third-and-8 while the team was up 31-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pass was way out of wide receiver Puka Nacua’s reach while he was double-covered. The coach even shouted into the headset in the heat of the moment as Stafford ran off. But according to the player, it’s all good as these things usually happen in high-scoring games.

Additionally, the two-time Pro Bowl revealed that this wasn’t the first time the duo clashed during the game. Stafford recalled a similar situation in 2021 during a big win against the New York Giants. With a huge lead at halftime, both of them were butting heads and were just hungry for more points. Fortunately, all the moments always end the same way, according to the QB.

“Now, in the moment, we’re heated. And then afterwards, walk up to each other, be like, all right, we good. I love you, man,” he added. “All right, let’s keep it moving. That’s a positive thing to have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And honestly, we have every reason to believe Stafford, as McVay himself shared his honest take on the quarterback. And it’s all good stuff.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

McVay makes a bold claim about Matthew Stafford’s future

The Rams are ruling their division with a 9-2 record, maintaining a six-game winning streak. But a huge credit for that success goes to the 37-year-old Matthew Stafford, who continued to deliver like he’s in his prime. In the last game, he recorded 273 yards and three touchdowns with not a single interception. After the win, McVay didn’t just dismiss Stafford’s retirement talks but doubled down on his faith in the player.

“He’s a fine wine. He’s just getting better with age,” the head coach said. “I think he’s going to play for about 10 more years.”

Looking at Stafford’s performance in his 17th season, it’s not hard to see why the coach feels that way. So far, the Super Bowl champion has thrown for 2,830 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. These numbers put him ahead of many younger NFL stars in the MVP race. Still, Stafford wants to stay humble and focus on the present.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not trying to label it, I just know I’m having fun. My body feels pretty good at the moment,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

The Rams and their fans can’t wait for Matthew Stafford to grab his first MVP honor. But the player simply focuses on playing great football, with his age having no bearing on it.