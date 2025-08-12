Matthew Stafford Declared Walking Red Flag As Rams QB Seeks Unorthodox Help

After the Rams’ latest practice session, quarterback Matthew Stafford has been back in the headlines. Though to be fair, that’s been the case for quite a while. Rams No. 9 had been absent from most of the team’s practices due to a nagging back injury. What was supposed to be a short hiatus ended up dragging on long enough for him to require an epidural. His aggravated disc has been causing ongoing discomfort, but he was expected to return to practice this Monday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay had high praise for the veteran QB. Speaking to reporters, McVay said Stafford threw upwards of 60 passes with no limitations earlier on Saturday, assuring everyone that he was set to return.

Josh Norris of Josh and Hayden’s Underdog Fantasy wasn’t pleased as he addressed the matter on their podcast. “It comes out this morning that he was not going to participate in the walkthrough after Sean McVay said he threw the ball behind closed doors 60 times over the weekend and looked fantastic,” he said. Last season, Stafford completed 340 of 517 passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, leading the Rams to a 10–6 record. It now appears it may still be some time before he’s back in full action.

And yes, Stafford did show up for practice. However, he was wearing his street clothes and hadn’t practiced. Once again sidelined by back issues. As McVay shared, Stafford “didn’t feel good enough.”

Stafford was absent from practice and instead spending time in an Ammortal chamber—a chrome, futuristic-looking recovery trailer stationed at the team’s Woodland Hills facility.

Questioning the situation with the QB, Norris spoke about what the owner said about the chamber, “It has electromagnetic energy. It’s got light energy of various types. It’s got vibroacoustic energy. This is the treatment we’re already getting after 60 throws behind closed doors.” Hayden Winks agreed as he said, “There is a lot of red flags with this one, man.” Stafford clarified that the chamber wasn’t specifically for his back. The franchise also confirmed that it was available for all players, not just their quarterback.

The chamber has raised a few eyebrows and a few questions. Is the player so injured that he needs such advanced technology? Maybe not. The makers of the chamber jokingly refer to it as “the God Chamber.” What is this technology that has social media buzzing?

What is this god chamber?

The device in question is an Ammortal Chamber. And it’s worth a jaw-dropping $160,000. However, it remains unclear how much the team spent to acquire one. As per the official Ammortal website, these chambers use multi-wave pulsed electromagnetic fields, vibroacoustic sound therapy, which combines music, voice, and sound with vibration to promote relaxation and well-being.

Multi-wavelength light therapy, a low-level light therapy or photobiomodulation, involves the use of specific wavelengths of red or near-infrared light to stimulate cellular function and promote various health benefits.

There’s another element used, which is molecular hydrogen. As the site explains, “Molecular hydrogen, also known as hydrogen gas therapy or hydrogen inhalation therapy, has gained attention in recent years for its numerous potential health benefits as a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.”

While the tension may have eased a bit, knowing the chamber isn’t solely for Stafford’s back, the situation hasn’t changed. The quarterback is 37 years old. And he needs all the energy. While the issue remains the same, the coach has shown faith in the QB’s return in Week 1. It remains to be seen if he can make a change after this chaos this offseason.