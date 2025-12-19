Matthew Stafford Demands Explanation on Controversial Seahawks Incident After Sean McVay Questions Refs

The Los Angeles Rams lost the Week 16 overtime thriller to the Seattle Seahawks by one point. But the way the game went into overtime made the quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay scratch their heads. It was a rare play.

“I just want to know that rule because I thought on plays like that, like two-point plays inside of two minutes and stuff, I didn’t think you were allowed to advance a fumble. Otherwise, I think everybody would just go down. If you’re going down, just fumble it forward and let somebody else advance it,” Stafford said.

“I obviously don’t know the rule well enough. I’m sure they talked to New York or whatever. But that one was interesting to me. I’m sure I’ll get an explanation. We’ll get an explanation.”

While Stafford demanded an explanation, the head coach claimed the referees made a mistake.

“I’ve never seen anything or never been a part of anything like that, and I’ve grown up around this game,” McVay said.

