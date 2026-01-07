Matthew Stafford Doesn’t Waste Time Recalling Horrors Against Panthers Before Rams’ Rematch Amid MVP Debate

Essentials Inside The Story Matthew Stafford owns Panthers turnovers ahead of Wild Card rematch.

Jaycee Horn back after concussion as Carolina’s secondary resets.

Stafford’s 46-touchdown season keeps MVP debate active entering playoffs.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is all geared up as the Los Angeles Rams are counting days before they face the Carolina Panthers in the opener of the Wild Card Round. However, the QB has not forgotten what happened during their last meeting, as he told the reporters on Tuesday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’d like to not throw it to their team,” said Matthew Stafford, via The Athletic’s Nate Atkins on X. “That was the story of the game.”

The Rams took on the Panthers in Week 13 of the regular season. They were on a six-game winning streak, and people predicted that they would just breeze past the Panthers. Unfortunately, that did not happen. Carolina won the game 31-28. The loss broke the Rams’ momentum, as the franchise went on to lose twice in their last five games, causing them to miss out on the no. 1 seed in the NFC later on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Stafford completed 64.3% of his passes for 243 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. During the last possession of the Rams, he also fumbled. So, it was not a memorable outing for the three-time Pro Bowler at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Besides being careful, the former Super Bowl winner is also wary of facing cornerback Jaycee Horn.

“I feel like they call similar things. But it’s just adding in a All-Pro-type player,” said Matthew Stafford. “I think both our corners are as good as you’ll see in the league. Have unique skill sets to themselves. They play to their strengths. Their defense helps those guys play to their strength, and they’re really good football players. I think as far as backends go, it’s about as good as we’ve seen all year, and, um, it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaycee Horn did not play when the Panthers hosted the Rams. He was ruled out with a concussion, which he sustained in Week 12 against the 49ers. Now that the CB is back, Stafford believes it will be a challenge to face him. Horn has been in top form for the Panthers. He made 37 tackles (26 solo), five interceptions, and eight pass deflections. The presence of the Pro Bowl cornerback will boost their morale. While Stafford is awaiting the rematch, he is also a top contender for this year’s MVP.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady picks Matthew Stafford as his MVP

The MVP debate has been active for quite some time. Initially, it began with several names, but now it remains a decision between the two: Drake Maye (NE Patriots) and Matthew Stafford (LA Rams). While ESPN’s Bill Barnwell is tilting towards Maye for the MVP race, Tom Brady thinks it is Stafford who will have the last laugh.

“I think what Matthew Stafford’s done this season has been absolutely remarkable,” said Tom Brady on FOX. “Forty-six touchdowns, for any quarterback, that’s a dream season. He’s been spectacular. Drake Maye, on the other side, has done some incredible things with Josh McDaniels in their first year together. Drake’s got a long career ahead. I’m sure he’s going to have many opportunities. I would say Matthew Stafford.”

Likewise, the star quarterback felt humbled on hearing Brady’s statement during FOX’s postgame show on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m humbled,” said Stafford, via SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, Monday. “I obviously have so much respect, like everybody does, for what Tom was able to accomplish in his career and his view of the game and how he sees it,” Stafford said. “He’s got as good an eye as anybody, just from experience and the mind that he has. So I’m humbled to be, I guess, his choice, or whatever you want to say.

Explaining his love for the game, he further said, “But I love playing this game. I love being a part of it. I love everything that comes with it. But I love being a part of this team, and that’s the coolest part about this whole thing is, you can’t win this award or be part of this conversation without all the guys on your team, and I’m lucky to have a bunch of good ones on my squad.”

Brady is not wrong in choosing the veteran QB. Stafford is leading the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns, compared to Maye’s 4,394 yards passing and 31 touchdowns. However, Maye has a better pass completion rate, 72% to 65%, and a better passer rating, 113.5 to 109.2. Surprisingly, they both threw eight interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MVP will be declared on February 5, 2026, and there is still some time before it happens. Stafford and Maye will be in action this weekend, and either has a chance to get over the other. If both franchises win all the games, they will face each other in the Super Bowl.

For now, Stafford will be concentrating on the Carolina Panthers. He needs to overcome the hurdle this week to keep on fighting for the MVP. It will be interesting to see whether the LA Rams can win the rematch or the best offense in the league falls prey to the Panthers once again.