Matthew Stafford-Led Rams Urged to Add Depth in Multiple Positions Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Rams recently acquired cornerback Roger McCreary from the Tennessee Titans in an attempt to gear up for the second half of the season. And 7x Pro Bowler Torry Holt is urging head coach Sean McVay to add some more depth to the roster if they want a real shot at the playoffs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an appearance on ‘Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams,‘ the former wide receiver talked about the areas that could use some depth. And maybe improvement. “Can’t have enough offensive linemen with the way Matthew Stafford is playing and throwing the football. So keeping him protected and upright is a priority. So, yeah, you can look at O-line, and then you can get a freakish rush in, (which) is always good. ,” Holt noted.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series-Los Angeles Rams Practice, Oct 25, 2019 Watford, United Kngdom St. Louis Rams former receiver Torry Holt attends Los Angeles Rams practice at at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, 25.10.2019 16:47:21, 13566463, Los Angeles Rams, St. Louis Rams, Torry Holt, NFL PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 13566463

Stafford has been a different quarterback since he shook off that back injury. He’s been fearless in the pocket, aggressive with the ball. When your QB is playing like that, keeping him upright takes over as the priority. To be fair, the Rams have done a respectable job protecting him. In the last five games, he’s been sacked seven times.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not immaculate, but not a disaster either. He’s been productive. He’s thrown for 1,866 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just two interceptions in the season. At this pace, he’s on a 40-touchdown season, which is not some pipe dream. So yes: protect the quarterback. Add depth. Build a cushion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Holt extended that same argument to the secondary. The league is a passing league now, and everyone knows that. “Can’t go wrong with having corners. Teams are throwing the football around so much,” he said.

He pointed to the sheer volume of passing targets in today’s offenses: WRs like Ja’Marr Chase are getting fed constantly. Holt mentioned Chase’s monster workload the other week. And teams that can’t rotate, refresh, and trust depth players get worn down. Chase has logged in 720 yards for 70 receptions from 99 targets this season.

AD

So, this means you need answers beyond your top two corners and “freakish edge rusher.” Which brings us back to GM Les Snead. Holt wasn’t suggesting Snead blow the bank on a single, dramatic addition. He was reminding us of what we already know about the Rams’ front office: they believe in their roster.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“And they believe in their players. That’s why they’re on that roster…I was fortunate enough to be with them in training camp and see it firsthand. Just hear the conversation, everybody is on the same page, what their mission is…I wouldn’t put it past him, but he (Snead) believes in the football players that they have,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, does Sean McVay see a trade this season as a necessity?

Sean McVay’s stance before the trade deadline

When Sean McVay was asked about the possibility of making a trade after they got in Roger McCreary, he didn’t rule out anything. “I wouldn’t say no. “It’s not something that we’ve really talked about,” he said.

“I think, if certain opportunities arise, that you feel like it gives you a chance to be able to significantly upgrade your football team. But I feel really good about our group and the growth that I still think can be had from us.”

He knows his Rams have outperformed expectations. They’re sitting at 5-2, ahead of the 49ers in the NFC West, and playing with the kind of poise this team hasn’t had since their Super Bowl run. But the next stretch is a gauntlet: 49ers, Seahawks, Buccaneers. These matchups are where the depth gets tested.

That’s the counterweight to Holt’s optimism: you can believe in your players and still be smart about insurance policies. The Rams don’t need to panic-buy. They don’t need to swing for a star unless that star is a clear, demonstrable upgrade. But what they need are options.