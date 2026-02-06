Matthew Stafford Makes Final Decision on Retirement After Narrowly Beating Drake Maye For NFL MVP

The Los Angeles Rams might have failed to make it past the NFC Championship clash against the Seattle Seahawks, but they sure did hit another milestone. Contested against Drake Maye of the New England Patriots, the team’s quarterback, Matthew Stafford cherished his first-ever NFL MVP honor at age 37. While rumors of a possible retirement confession also made their way across social media channels, the QB finally decided to make a final call on his career with the Rams.

“I am so happy to have you at the games on the sideline with me, and I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking a**,” Stafford said, addressing his future with the Rams in 2026. “So I’ll see you guys next year. Hopefully, I’m not at this event, and we’re getting ready for another game in SoFi. So I appreciate you guys. Thank you very much.”

This is a developing story….