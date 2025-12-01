Matthew Stafford Makes Strong Commitment After Costly INTs as Panthers Mock Rams QB

Essentials Inside The Story Stafford takes blame after three-turnover collapse in loss to Panthers

Two interceptions and late fumble snap his long MVP-level streak

Panthers’ Mike Jackson fires back, saying hype meant nothing on Sunday

One bad afternoon unraveled two months of near-perfect football for Matthew Stafford, leaving the Rams quarterback to answer for a trio of costly mistakes. The recent loss to the Carolina Panthers was a game that slipped away due to errors that came at crucial moments. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been playing well, was the man behind three costly turnovers. With ‌regret sinking in, the veteran took responsibility and even made a bold promise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Obviously we’re not going to win a whole lot of games when I turn it over three times,” Stafford said, via ESPN‘s Sarah Barshop. “And hasn’t been an issue and don’t expect it to be moving forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This honest post-game admission came from a star signal-caller who had recorded 28 touchdowns without a single interception since Week 3. However, Matthew Stafford’s MVP-level streak of eight games ended this Sunday with two interceptions and one fumble against the Panthers. The player’s first turnover came late in the first quarter at the Panthers’ eight-yard line on a third down.

Linebacker Derrick Brown tipped the QB’s pass before safety Nick Scott intercepted it in the end zone. Just two plays later, the Panthers’ cornerback Mike Jackson intercepted another one of Stafford’s passes that was intended for Puka Nacua. Jackson ran it back 48 yards to score a touchdown.

The 37-year-old QB committed another critical error late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-28. They didn’t snap the ball in time, resulting in a delay of game, which Stafford admitted was his fault.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the next play, Brown sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble with 2:32 minutes left in the game. The Panthers recovered the fumble and denied the Rams another chance before the time ran out. Still, Stafford is not letting the mistakes define him in the next games.

“I just continue to trust my fundamentals, go out there and play, and know that I’m doing all the stuff I can to make sure that I played at a high level and it didn’t happen for me today,” he said to the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mike Jackson doesn’t hold back on Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford’s performance this season has been one for the books, but the Panthers recently slowed down his momentum a bit. Jackson humbled him by intercepting his pass and converting it into a massive touchdown. But the cornerback wasn’t done.

“All these guys just kept talking about how great he is and how he’s Superman with no cape,” Jackson said. “At the end of the day, it’s about who’s better today, and we were. We got the ball out three times, so we got the result that we wanted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Jackson’s cutting remarks may feel heavy, they don’t take away from the incredible season Stafford has put together. With 3,073 yards, 32 touchdowns, and a 67.0 quarterback rating, he made sure the Rams stayed on top of their division. Moreover, he recently climbed to eighth place on the league’s all-time passing yards list, overtaking NFL icon Matt Ryan.

The Panthers may have handed him a reality check in Week 13, but Stafford’s season-long brilliance still speaks louder than one rough night. Now entering the new week, the Rams must win to stay ahead of the Seattle Seahawks, who are sharing first place with them in the NFC West.