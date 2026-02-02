Matthew Stafford Officially at Risk of Losing 15 Players as Rams QB Makes Career Decision

The Los Angeles Rams need to make some major decisions this offseason after finishing the regular season with a strong 12-5. While their journey ended in a heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the Seattle Seahawks, their players performed impressively on both sides of the ball. With several free agents set to hit the market and Matthew Stafford’s return remaining questionable, the Rams’ next few moves will determine their future.

The Rams fell short of the Super Bowl this season despite having one of the league’s most powerful offenses. While the pain of the loss still lingers, the team focuses on assessing its roster, filled with free agents. Currently, they have fifteen unrestricted free agents, with free agency opening in March. So, the team must move past and decide on important players whose contracts have expired.

Some notable names from the list include veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, longtime offensive tackle Rob Havenstein, and starting defensive backs Kamren Curl and Cobie Durant. Each of them has played a meaningful role in recent seasons. But Curl has emerged as a top safety with a career-best season. The player recorded 122 tackles, including 79 solo, along with two sacks, five passes defended, and two interceptions in seventeen regular-season appearances.

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Kamren Curl

Here’s a list of players who are unrestricted free agents this offseason, per Spotrac:

Name/Position Age Previous AAV Rob Havenstein, RT 33.7 $11,500,000 Tutu Atwell, WR 26.2 $10,000,000 Tyler Higbee, TE 33.0 $8,500,000 Kamren Kurl, S 26.8 $4,500,000 Jimmy Garoppolo, QB 34.2 $3,005,000 D.J. Humphries, LT 32.1 $2,500,000 Roger McCreary, CB 25.9 $2,291,402 David Quessenberry, RT 35.4 $1,330,000 Ahkello Witherspoon, CB 30.8 $1,255,000 Jake McQuaide, LS 38.1 $1,255,000 Nick Vannette, TE 32.8 $1,255,000 Troy Reeder, LB 31.3 $1,170,000 Ronnie Rivers, RB 27.0 $1,100,000 Cobie Durant, CB 27.0 $1,041,085 Derion Kendrick, CB 25.4 $1,030,000

Unlike last year, things could be much tougher for the Rams this offseason. They can’t afford to let too many veterans go, as it would weaken their roster that is still in winning mode. At the same time, re-signing everyone isn’t realistic. Fortunately, Los Angeles enjoys flexibility with nearly $45.6 million projected to be available in cap space, per Over the Cap.

That number could change once the NFL officially sets the 2026 salary cap. But it still gives the Rams enough room to make aggressive moves if they choose. Now, all they have to do is prioritize and re-sign the desired agents before March to keep them off the open market. Meanwhile, this decision comes after star quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is unclear about his comeback, made a major career decision.

Matthew Stafford won’t take part in the Pro Bowl Game

The NFL selected Matthew Stafford, along with three other Rams, to play in the 2026 Pro Bowl game. However, the 37-year-old signal-caller has decided not to participate in the event despite being picked as the starter. With Stafford opting out, Jalen Hurts from the Philadelphia Eagles will replace him. The original NFC quarterbacks included Stafford, Sam Darnold, and Dak Prescott.

But since Darnold is preparing for Super Bowl LX, Jared Goff has stepped in to play in his place. Meanwhile, players backing out of the Pro Bowl is not uncommon, and there could be multiple reasons for it. These include injuries or exhaustion after long seasons. In Stafford’s case, the team hasn’t shared the exact reason for his withdrawal, but it’s easy to understand why he might step away.

Los Angeles played deep into the postseason on the back of a strong offense led by him. He’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He is leading the league with 46 touchdown passes and 4,707 passing yards. So, Stafford may want to rest and avoid making another football commitment. While he’s out, other players will represent the team in San Francisco. These include wide receiver Puka Nacua and linebackers Jared Verse and Byron Young.

The Pro Bowl Game will take place on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The event will include skill competitions followed by a 7-on-7 flag football game. You can watch it on ESPN starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.