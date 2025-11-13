Matthew Stafford Reveals How Aaron Donald Nearly Derailed His Move to the Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford nearly lost his shot at the Super Bowl before even getting started. As fate would have it, he has the title to his name and now an opportunity to share that hilariously close call. He recalled the former defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who ruined several practice sessions for the Los Angeles Rams. How?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, just on his first day of the practice camp for the Rams, Stafford almost injured his thumb during a quick game. “I’m throwing a hitch to the field, and this guy on the second day of training camp and no pads puts Bobby Evans in my lap, and I smash my thumb on Bobby’s helmet, and I mean crickets,” he said on The Inner Circle Podcast.

“I was scared s—less and I was like no and the next day everybody’s wearing the guardian caps.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems the injury wasn’t serious, and he was able to get back in action soon. And the rest is history. However, there are some lesser-known stories from the field and locker room that Stafford often shares about the time he spent with his former teammate.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams OTA Jun 3, 2025 Woodland Hills, CA, USA Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Woodland Hills Rams Practice Facility California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250603_mcd_al2_415

Earlier this year, Stafford shared the story about a Hodgkin’s Lymphoma survivor, Kyle Frazier, who came for a workout session with Donald. Thanks to Make-A-Wish, the high-schooler had come all the way from Georgia to Los Angeles. However, Donald almost took it a little too hard on the student. Stafford recalled how the intense workout almost pushed Frazier to the point of vomiting in a trash can.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m walking by like, ‘What is about to happen?’ I’m over there doing banded or something. And 30 minutes in, and AD is ripping curls,” he shared during his appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “Next thing you know, this kid is puking in the trash can in the hallway. I’m like, ‘AD, can you please have a little couth, a little understanding?’ It was unbelievable.”

So, that is Donald. He may have his intense ways, but that’s what his former teammates admire about him. While Donald hung up cleats in 2024, Stafford is up with the Rams for another run at the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Matthew Stafford made new NFL history

While Stafford’s injury had raised concerns, he has silenced doubts and critics with his impressive performance this season. The quarterback is also racking up new records. As per NFL+, Stafford is the first player in league history to record at least four passing touchdowns with zero interceptions in three back-to-back games.

He has racked up 2,427 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only 2 interceptions so far this season. But what’s impressive is that he has not thrown a single interception since Week 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope it’s not luck,” Stafford shared. “No, I think you have to go out and prove yourself every single week. Certain games shake out certain ways and sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn’t. I’m just trying to go out there and make as many good decisions in a row as I possibly can.“

And despite a few close calls, Stafford has managed it exceptionally well and hopes to continue this streak. The same goes for the Rams, who have experienced ups and downs, but currently sit at 7-2 in the season.