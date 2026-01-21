Matthew Stafford’s Wife Blasts ‘Absurd’ NFL Problem After Being Forced to Buy Rams Ticket Through Rival Team

Essentials Inside The Story Kelly Stafford shares a behind-the-scenes frustration tied to game tickets.

NFL mobile ticketing requires team-specific apps for entry.

The NFC Championship game is being played in Seattle.

The Los Angeles Rams battled through blistering cold to defeat the Chicago Bears and reach the NFC Championship. But ahead of this prime-time matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the wife of Rams QB1 Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford, has shared her struggles to purchase tickets for the game. Voicing her concerns, she shared an Instagram story about the tedious process fans have to go through to secure tickets.

“Honestly though … this whole you have to download the other team’s app to get your ticket to the game is getting a little absurd,” she wrote.

Alongside this message, Matthew Stafford’s wife also shared a video where she deleted the Chicago Bears app and then downloaded the Seahawks app to book her tickets for the NFC Championship game. This has been a common practice for traveling fans who can opt to secure their tickets via the official team-created platforms, which are part of the NFL Ticket Network, powered by Ticketmaster.

Subsequently, fans can also buy tickets from platforms like SeatGeek and Sports Illustrated Tickets, which round out the three officially licensed channels of the league. While the process remains a tedious one, fans are required to adhere to the methods listed by the NFL.

Imago Credits: Instagram story by Kelly Stafford (kbstafford89 / Instagram), January 21, 2026

However, this isn’t the first time Matthew Stafford’s wife has questioned the NFL’s ticketing policies, as she had raised similar concerns during the 2025 Super Bowl. While the tickets for Super Bowl 59 were considerably lower than the big game in 2024, the pricing for suites at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans was astronomical.

“The Super Bowl has become a big corporation event. Big corporations are coming in buying those suites. Suites in general are expensive. Honestly, though, $2.5 million is absolutely absurd. That’s crazy,” Kelly Stafford said in an episode of her The Morning After podcast.

As Kelly Stafford voices her concerns about the ticketing issue ahead of the NFC championship game, the Seattle Seahawks‘ supporters also face problems while securing their tickets.

Seattle fans wait hours for a chance to win NFC Championship tickets

With the NFC championship game heading to Seattle, Seahawks fans were presented with an incredible opportunity to secure tickets at a low price. This was possible through a lottery held at the Tacoma Mall in Washington State, where supporters had to purchase a $10 Triple Jackpot scratch-off ticket. As the news of this lottery spread, hundreds of supporters gathered outside the mall, creating a long queue that lasted for hours.

These long lines were a result of the tickets for the game being exorbitantly high. These prices ranged from $830 to a few thousand dollars as of Monday across several major ticket platforms, which is a dramatic increase from the last time the Seahawks reached the NFC Championship, ten years ago, when tickets were around $500.

While ticketing remains a grave issue for fans across the league, it hasn’t affected the continued support seen in NFL stadiums, especially during the playoffs, where supporters emerge as a boost of motivation in crunch moments.