Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Forced to be Bedridden as She Announces Worrying Health Update

Syndication: Detroit Free Press Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Detroit , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMandixWrightx USATSI_22918413

It has been a rough few months for the Stafford household. Now, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, is giving fans a brief but candid glimpse into life at home. It comes with a health update that reveals she has been largely confined to bed.

Kelly Stafford posted a heartwarming clip on her Instagram story that showed the reality of her current situation. The video captured Matthew and their daughters snuggling together on the sofa while Kelly recorded the moment, also nestled close with one of their children.

“Been pretty 🤢.. But got out of bed to snuggle and watch our new fav sport,” Kelly captioned the story.

The sport she referenced is curling, the trending ice sport where players slide a heavy stone across a long sheet of ice toward a giant target. However, Kelly did not specify what illness is keeping her bedridden. But the post made one thing clear: she only managed to get up so she could share a quiet moment with her family on the sofa.

This latest health scare comes after Kelly, who regularly shares her candid life on social media, revealed troubling symptoms back in November. She posted about her fingers discoloring, raising immediate alarm among her followers.

“This has been happening at least once a day for the past couple of weeks,” she wrote at the time. “Anyone wanna tell what’s going on with my circulation? They go completely numb.”

Kelly never mentioned what caused the finger discoloration and has not shared a public update on that issue since. But these recent health struggles are concerning, as it’s not the first time her health has raised serious questions.

In 2019, Kelly Stafford fought an illness she admitted she was “terrified” to face. Doctors diagnosed her with an acoustic neuroma, a noncancerous tumor that was pressing on her cranial nerves.

In simple terms, this tumor grows on the nerve connecting the ear to the brain and can affect hearing, balance, and even facial movement. She explained that there was a real chance she could lose her hearing or facial function during the procedure, but she decided to go through with the surgery anyway.

Kelly underwent the operation on April 17, 2019, enduring a grueling 12-hour surgery to remove the tumor from her brain. When she finally woke up from the procedure, she found Matthew Stafford standing on her right side.

“Matthew told me, if it’s good news after the surgery, I’ll be standing on your right side. If it’s bad news, I’ll be on your left. I don’t remember much after waking up, but I do know he was standing on my right side,” Kelly Stafford told ESPN in 2019.

This health update comes after Matthew Stafford decided to make a comeback for another season with the Rams. He announced his return in a heartfelt way that reminded fans how much he values his time in the organization. But looking ahead, the Rams will eventually need a quarterback to take over the starting spot after Matthew hangs up his cleats.

The Rams back Matthew Stafford while quietly scouting his replacement

The Rams currently hold the 13th and 29th picks in the first round of the 2026 draft, giving them premium opportunities to address their future at quarterback. But according to the Rams’ general manager, Les Snead, the franchise is not preparing for life without Matthew Stafford just yet.

“At the macro level, I think when Matthew’s on the horse, we go ‘Let’s make the most of our time with Matthew,’ and we’re well aware that there will be a time where we have to transition,” Snead said.

“So, we’re kind of do both at the same time because there will be two different teams with or without Matthew, obviously, with the position he plays and how important that position is and how well he plays it…and then when the time comes that Matthew says, ‘You know what, enough is enough,’ then let’s be prepared to transition from there.”

Even though the franchise is more than happy to run it back again with Matthew and head coach Sean McVay, reports suggest the Rams have already identified a particular quarterback who could represent their future.

“𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: The Rams are big fans of Alabama star QB Ty Simpson, per @LRiddickESPN,” NFL insider Dov Kleiman claimed on X on February 15. “I know personally [the Rams] like Ty Simpson. When you look at his skillset and you think about his makeup, that’s exactly what they’re looking for. The Rams need a QB for the future 👀.”

Quarterback Ty Simpson is emerging as a high-level draft prospect coming out of the Alabama Crimson Tide program. He wrapped up his season with 305 pass completions, which led the Southeastern Conference, along with 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford heads into the upcoming season with a base salary of $16 million on the table. But right now, the veteran quarterback is not thinking about football. He is soaking up long-overdue family time with Kelly and their daughters.