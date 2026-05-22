Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Sends Heartfelt Message as Rams QB Secures Massive $55M Contract Extension

Essentials Inside The Story Ahead of the 2026 season, the quarterback signed a one-year contract extension with the Rams

Following the 2025 season, Stafford contemplated retirement and discussed the decision with his family

The extension marks Stafford's third contract negotiation since joining the team

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, began their journey as college sweethearts and have become one of the most powerful NFL couples over the years. From moving to Detroit at 19 to providing moral support to Stafford during the Los Angeles Rams’ 2021 postseason run, Kelly has played a pivotal role in his NFL career. And watching Stafford bag yet another contract extension, his wife shared a subtle yet loud statement.

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“Grateful to have the opportunity to continue to watch this man do what he loves,” wrote Kelly on her Instagram Stories.

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Matthew Stafford joined the Los Angeles Rams via a trade in 2021. In exchange, the Detroit Lions received QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick. But who knew this move would transform Stafford from a frustrated quarterback in Detroit into a Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP?

Right from the first season, Stafford proved his prowess. After racking up 4,886 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in 17 regular-season games, the veteran QB led the Rams to the playoffs. The momentum continued, and they reached the Super Bowl LVI final. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23–20 at SoFi Stadium, where Stafford gave yet another crucial performance, recording 283 passing yards and three TDs.

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The opening season with the Rams boosted Stafford’s confidence yet again. He felt rejuvenated, and from then on, the consistency became a routine. In the last four seasons, they qualified for the postseason playoff games thrice. Following his 2025 performance, Stafford also bagged the NFL MVP award.

In 17 games played, the 38-year-old QB threw 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns (career high in a single season) to rightfully bag the honor. However, the Rams ended their near-perfect season with a 12-5 record after losing to the Seahawks 27-31 in the NFC Championship game.

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Imago The words Choose Love are emblazoned on the back of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 helmet during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional round playoff game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The message honors the late Martin Luther King and reflects the values that he championed, according to a statement from the NFL. The Rams defeated the Bears 20-17 to advance to the NFC Championship. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CHI20260118215 MARKxBLACK

And consistent performances like that seemingly deserved a massive extension. But Matthew Stafford‘s wife, Kelly, appears more excited to see the 38-year-old veteran QB continue playing in the NFL. Over the years, Kelly has grown as a part of the Rams community and holds the city very dear to her heart.

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“There’s a lot to do in Los Angeles, like, people are supporting [us],” said Kelly in an interview back in 2024. “We’re gonna stay here when [Matthew retires], we love it here [and] our kids love it here. We’ve immersed ourselves in the community that’s around us, which has been amazing.”

For now, Matthew Stafford’s retirement has to wait as he just signed a massive $55 million extension with the Rams, worth up to $60 million with incentives. Along with that, the deal would also keep the veteran quarterback in the Los Angeles-based team through the 2027 season.

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However, Stafford isn’t the only NFL quarterback to have received a contract extension ahead of the 2026 season. The San Francisco 49ers also awarded QB Brock Purdy a five-year, $265 million ($53 million annually) contract extension in May to lock him as their long-term franchise quarterback.

Unlike 26-year-old Purdy, Stafford may only have a few years remaining in his playing career. Considering his age, the Rams have extended his contract for only one year.

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A look into Matthew Stafford’s contract extensions with the LA Rams

Since joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Matthew Stafford has received three contract extensions with the team. The first extension took place in March 2022 when the Rams were crowned as the Super Bowl LVI champions. Following that, Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million deal after he posted 2,087 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Stafford’s season was cut short after he suffered a concussion and a spinal cord contusion, resulting in him being placed on injured reserve in December

Then came the second contract extension, which was more of a strategic restructure to reduce Stafford’s salary cap hit by $2.2 million. The QB signed a two-year, $84 million restructured extension that locked him in through 2026. However, following the 2025 season, several rumors about his potential retirement emerged.

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“Something I’ve been thinking about and honestly talking with my family about, even before the season ended, whether or not they wanted me to continue to play, whether or not I felt like I wanted to keep playing,” said Stafford in February 2026.

However, Stafford shot those speculations down, noting how he wants to keep playing for his family. “I ended the season on a healthy note and was a part of a great team. I had a bunch of teammates in the crowd, some coaches in the crowd. And I just felt like the right thing to do at the right moment. It’s a family decision. I have my girls with me, so it just felt right. Happy to be coming back,” Stafford added.

Even for the contract extension signing, Stafford went with his entire family on Thursday. Now, it will be interesting to see how the 38-year-old veteran QB’s upcoming NFL season will pan out.